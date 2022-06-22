Kim Kardashian Snaps Selfie With Anna Wintour To Celebrate Her Hair Makeover: ‘Bobbsey Twins’

Kim Kardashian debuted a new short hair makeover on Instagram when she posed with Anna Wintour in new selfies. The 41-year-old posted photos of her and the Vogue editor-in-chief showing off their bob haircuts writing, “BOBBSEY TWINS.”

In the photos, taken at Anna’s office, Kim had her platinum blonde hair cut into a short bob that was parted in the middle and straight. Behind her was Anna, who rocked her iconic bob hairstyle that had flipped ends and front bangs.

In the first photo, Kim and Anna did peace signs for the camera while Kim did a kissy face and Anna smiled. In the second photo, Kim did a kissy face and Anna gave the camera a closed-mouth smirk.

For the outing in New York City, Kim wore a super cropped Re/Done the 1960S Slim Tee in Optic White with a pair of skintight, high-waisted red, white, and blue leggings. She accessorized her look with a Balenciaga Le Cagole Xs Shoulder Bag and Balenciaga Bb0041S Sunglasses.

Kim’s new super short haircut was a total surprise considering she’s been rocking waist-length platinum blonde hair these past few weeks. Just the other day, Kim modeled the new SKIMS Romance collection when she wore a plunging, tight white crop top with high-waisted, sheer ruffled underwear, a garter belt, and sheer thigh-high white socks.

Kim’s toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this look as she showed off ample cleavage. She had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while bleached eyebrows and a nude lip completed her look.