Kim Kardashian Scolds Saint West, 6, & Psalm, 3, To ‘Stop’ As They Interrupt Her Live Interview: Watch

Kim Kardashian, 41, couldn’t get through her June 21 interview with Jimmy Fallon, 47, without scolding two noisy audience members. The famous entrepreneur brought her sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm West, 3, to the late-night show in New York City and although the boys sat off-camera, they still made an epic appearance thanks to their loud antics. “Guys! Guys, can you stop?” Kim said to her sons who could be heard in the background during her and Jimmy’s chat about her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. “This is like your first time at work with me. Can you please?” the mom of four added.

The camera panned to show Saint and Psalm sitting to the side of the stage with Kim’s pal Tracy Romulus‘ daughter Remi. Jimmy waved to the kids, as Kim said, “Guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don’t mess this up. C’mon!” Jimmy continued interviewing Kim and asked about her daughter North West‘s 9th birthday party. But the conversation didn’t last long since Saint and Psalm continued to make noise.

“Guys seriously you’ve gotta go,” The Kardashians star hilariously said. “They can go back if you don’t feel like being out here. It’s fine,” Jimmy added. Psalm was taken away from the stage while Saint stayed with Remi. “He was being loud,” Kim said about her youngest child. The interview continued without interruption, proving that Psalm was indeed the wild child.

Saint and Psalm also got rowdy in the car ride to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon studio. Kim went on Instagram Live (as seen in the video above) and showed her sons on camera as Saint yelled, “Hi weirdos!” Kim scolded her son but he continued to act out. “If you’re watching this I hate you,” Saint said. “Hey, Saint! Look what you’re teaching them!” the SKKN BY KIM founder sternly responded.

Kim shares North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago West, 4, with Kanye West. The famous exes have been co-parenting their four children ever since Kim filed for divorce in Feb. 2021. Kim is now dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28, who has met and spent time with her kids.