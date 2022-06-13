Kim Kardashian Slays White Crop Top, Ruffled Skirt & Thigh-High Stockings For Sexy SKIMs Shoot

Kim Kardashian looked sexier than ever when she rocked a tiny white crop top with sheer ruffled underwear & a garter belt for a new SKIMS ad.

June 13, 2022 12:12PM EDT
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving a SKIMS photo shoot and heading to Ripley's Believe It or Not! tourist attraction on Hollywood Blvd. in LA. The reality tv star wore a hot pink Balenciaga zip-up hoodie that obscured much of her toned upper body during her outing. She rocked a set of form-fitting leggings that showed off her curvy form and included a set of high-heeled shoes. The influencer accessorized with a small purse and a pair of silver-framed sunglasses that added a bit of shine to her monotone outfit. Her platinum blonde locks remained free-flowing and paired well with the bright tone of her clothing.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shopping in Mayfair.
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian always looks incredibly sexy in her SKIMS ads and her latest ad may just be our favorite. The 41-year-old modeled the new SKIMS Romance collection when she rocked a plunging, tight white crop top with high-waisted, sheer ruffled underwear, a garter belt, and sheer thigh-high white socks.

Kim’s toned abs and tiny waist were on full display in this look as she showed off ample cleavage. She had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves while bleached eyebrows and a nude lip completed her look.

Kim has been posting a ton of sexy SKIMS looks lately and just the other day, she wore a cropped gray tank top with matching tight high-waisted shorts while looking sleepy and sexy in bed.

Kim posted a slideshow of photos rocking the look with the caption, “ride for the brand @skims.” In the pictures, Kim wore a sleeveless, high-neck gray tank that was loose but super cropped. She styled the top with matching, high-waisted biker short briefs.

As for her glam, she had her long platinum blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose, bedhead waves. A sultry brown smokey eye and a nude matte lip tied her look together.

Aside from this look, Kim was out the other day in LA when she wore a skintight black halterneck jumpsuit with a long Balenciaga Hooded Rain Coat in Silver on top, a pair of pointed-toe black boots, and oversized black sunglasses.

