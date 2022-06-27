Kim Kardashian Goes Skiing In A Crop Top While Visiting NJ’s American Dream Mall: Watch

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, 41, visited New Jersey on June 22 and went skiing at the American Dream Mall. The billionaire beauty shared a TikTok video days later of herself hitting up Big Snow, the indoor ski park. It turns out Kim is actually a very good skier, seeing as she easily flew down the hills on a set of black and yellow skis and poles. Is there anything this woman can’t do?

At the start of the video, Kim entered the ski park and remarked at how “cool” it is inside. “I haven’t skied this whole season,” she said to the person filming her. The SKIMS founder sported an orange winter jacket and black snow pants as she hopped on the chairlift to go to the top of the slopes and then elegantly skied down them on her own.

Kim didn’t seem to be cold inside the park so she decided to remove her jacket to show off a black crop top underneath. The mom of four kept skiing in her crop top with a big smile on her face. Kim used a skiing emoji to caption her TikTok video, which played to the song “love nwantiti” by CKay.

Kim visited a few more attractions at the American Dream Mall. She hit up the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park and DreamWorks Water Park with her children (though it’s unclear which ones) and documented the fun on her Instagram Stories. She was also photographed riding and taking selfies on the Rugrats Reptar-Go-Round, according to NorthJersey.com

Pete Davidson didn’t appear to be with his girlfriend at the N.J. mall. That’s surprising considering Pete, 28, lives in Staten Island where Kim has visited several times since the pair started their romance in Oct. 2021. But the couple mostly spends time together in California, where Kim lives with her children North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Recently, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the couple that they’ve “discussed” Pete moving into Kim’s Calabasas mansion. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the insider said. They did note, however, that Kim “would never” make that decision without discussing it with her children.

