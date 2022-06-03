Pete Davidson Stares At Kim Kardashian’s Backside While Out In L.A. Together: Photos

All eyes were on Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, when they were spotted flirting outside a studio in Los Angeles last week. Pete’s eyes, however, seemed to be focused on Kim’s famous behind. The two met up after Kim wrapped up a SKIMS shoot and they couldn’t look any happier to see each other in photos published by the Daily Mail.

It’s no surprise that Pete couldn’t help but gaze at his girlfriend’s voluptuous figure, as her outfit put her assets on display. Kim donned a sheer bodycon dress that showed off her skin. A black bandeau and a black thong could be seen underneath. She added a wow factor to her outfit with thigh-high lime green heeled boots. Her long, bleached hair was styled down. Meanwhile, Pete rocked bleached hair as well and dressed in black sweats and a black jacket from Miami’s world famous Mac’s Club Deuce.

The photos were released just one day after a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that they are thinking about taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together. “Kim and Pete spend all of their free time with each other, so it only makes sense to talk about taking that next step and moving in together,” the source explained. “It’s not a decision either one has taken lightly. Kim would never take that plunge without discussing it with all of her kids first,” they added. Kim shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 with her ex-husband, Kanye West, 44.

It’s much easier for Kim and Pete to spend their time together now that Pete exited Saturday Night Live after eight seasons on the iconic sketch show. After much speculation, he announced his departure via a post to the Instagram account of Dave Sirus, who co-wrote The King Of Staten Island with Pete, ahead of the show’s May 22 season finale. “It’s crazy to think that today I’ll be doing my last one. When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing. I still don’t but especially back then. I wasn’t really a sketch performer I was just a stand up,” he recalled. “I got to share so much with this audience and literally grow up in front of your eyes. We were together through the good and the bad, the happiest and the darkest of times. I owe [show creator] Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life. Im so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Following the season finale, a source close to the Kardashian family EXCLUSIVELY confirmed to HollywoodLife that Pete’s decision to leave Saturday Night Live will be huge for his schedule and career. “SNL took up a lot of time to film and he would never be able to do other projects because of the fact that it required so much rehearsal and that took several days of the week, not to mention the fact that all his weekends were shot,” they noted. Another source shared with HollywoodLife that Kim was fully supportive of the move. “Kim completely has Pete’s back and she thinks he’s making the smartest decision for his career. She knows what an incredible opportunity SNL has been for helping to build Pete’s brand, but he has a huge fan base now and can do anything he wants,” they explained. “He already has a ton of projects lined up and she loves that he’ll have more freedom with his schedule now.”