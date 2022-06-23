Penelope Disick, 9, Goes Ziplining In The Woods While Camping For North’s 9th Birthday

Penelope Disick, 9, is quite the adventurer! Her proud mom, Kourtney Kardashian, 43, shared a video on her Instagram page on June 23 of her middle child ziplining above the canopy of a forest to celebrate her cousin North West‘s 9th birthday. “Bye mom,” Penelope calmly stated before asking the zipline operators if she was able to go. “You’re ready girl,” a voice off-camera said right before Penelope enthusiastically jumped off the platform and let out a cute scream.

It looks like North’s last single-digit birthday, which fell on June 15, was celebrated at a gorgeous campground with family members, as Kourtney shared several snapshots of the area in her post. Some of the pictures included a view of a wooden shed with a bonfire in front of it, an archery station, and board games on a table in front of an inside fireplace. “Camp North,” the eldest Kardashian sister captioned her post.

It’s not clear when the outdoorsy celebration occurred, but it isn’t the only party North had for her birthday this year. On June 12, Kim Kardashian posted a TikTok of her first daughter’s anime-themed birthday party, where Kuromi from the anime series, Onegai My Melody, made a special appearance. North looked thrilled as she danced with the Kuromi character that was hired for her special day and opened Kuromi-themed presents.

On North’s actually birthday, Kim shared a slideshow of pictures of her and North and sweetly wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you!” She continued, “The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til [forever].”

Kourtney’s fun campground post came the same day it was revealed on her website, Poosh, that she contracted Covid-19 for a second time. “Remember when most of us had no idea what a coronavirus even was? Sigh. Those were the days. Kourt got COVID for the second time last week, and thankfully she’s since made a full recovery,” the blog post began. “She wanted to share the most helpful things she has learned this time around. From the thermometer she is ‘obsessed’ with to being vocal when feeling scared, here are Kourt’s COVID tips.” The post went on to advertise an iHealth thermometer Kourtney said she “didn’t feel complete without” as she recovered, Liquid I.V. x Poosh electrolyte mix, and nattokinase and Vitamin C supplements. Kim and her son, Saint West, now 5, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 4, have previously tested positive for coronavirus.