Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True, 3, Test Positive For COVID Before Halloween: ‘All Will Be Ok’

Khloe said that she was vaccinated against COVID, despite testing positive. She had previously contracted the virus in March 2020.

Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True Thompson, 3, have tested positive for COVID-19. The reality star, 37, shared the news to her fans via Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 29, just two days before Halloween. “Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid,” she wrote. “I’ve had to cancel several commitments and I’m sorry I won’t be able to make those happen. Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines.”

This is not Khloe’s first bout with COVID-19. The Good American co-founder contracted the virus during the early days of the ongoing pandemic in March 2020. She later opened up about her diagnosis in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in October 2020. “It was so incredibly scary,” Khloe said at the time. “I mean, it still is scary, but especially then when the whole world was shutting down and we didn’t have really any information or the information we had changed every single day.”

When Khloe first got COVID, True tested negative, meaning the mother-daughter duo had to separate while Khloe quarantined. That experience, as Khloe explained to Ellen, was very difficult for the mom of one. “I don’t care how beautiful of a place you have, being taken away from your child for that long, because I couldn’t be around my daughter, that was the most heart-wrenching thing,” she said in the interview.

Sadly, this news means that Khloe and True won’t be able to go out trick-or-treating for Halloween on Sunday. The pair were probably going to be all dressed up together, while spending time with the rest of the KarJenner clan. But hopefully Khloe and True can still get in their costumes while they remain healthy and safe at home!