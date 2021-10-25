Kim Kardashian Talks Taking Over As KarJenner ‘Momager’ When Kris Jenner Retires

Can the KarJenner empire survive when Kris Jenner calls it a day? Kim Kardashian revealed she and Kris have talked about her taking over when the ‘Momager’ decides to call it a career.

“If there’s a deal, it’s always my mom, me and our attorney talking it over,” Kim Kardashian said when discussing business and her mom, Kris Jenner, in a new interview with the Wall Street Journal. Kim, 41, has “has emerged as the primary business mind among the siblings” and weighs in on most of the family’s deals with Kris, 66. With Kim being the heir-apparent to the “Momager” role, would Kim take over when Kris decides to retire? We’ve talked about it. I would assemble a team of people to take over,” said Kim. “I hope it doesn’t happen for a really long time, because I’m really busy.”

One of those ventures that are keeping Kim busy is the family’s upcoming Hulu show. Khloé Kardashian recently shared that the show will arrive “end of January, early February.” The show will offer a different perspective on the KarJenners than Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kim told the WSJ that the family retains editing rights and will reveal more of her professional life than has been seen in the past. “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out,” she says. The show will also focus on her law studies, and how her late father, Robert Kardashian, inspired her to pursue this path.

“We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn’t that serious,” she says. She also acknowledged that she has “a ways to go,” after she failed some introductory bar exams. “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated,” she said. “I don’t see me floating on a yacht,” she says, adding that her grandmother [Mary Jo Campbell] retired in her early 80s. “I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”

If such is the case, don’t expect Kim to walk away from business for another 40 years. She celebrated her 41st birthday on Oct. 21 and received numerous well-wishes from fans, family, and friends – including Beyoncé. Bey’s message seemingly shut down the speculation of a feud between her and Kim. Kim’s daughter North West also celebrated Kim’s birthday, but in a goofier way. North, 8, rapped along to “Ladies Night Song,” one of Kim’s skits from her appearance on Saturday Night Live. In between raising her kids, her legal ambitions, her many businesses, and her ongoing divorce from Ye, Kim might not have the capacity for another role – but it seems that if anyone would be the next “Momager,” it’s her.