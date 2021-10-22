North West Hilariously Dances To Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Rap As She Celebrates Mom’s 41st Birthday

Kim Kardashian spent part of her 41st birthday watching her 8-year-old daughter show off some epic dance moves to Kim’s ‘SNL’ rap skit.

Kim Kardashian may have been the birthday girl on October 21, but it was her daughter North West, 8, who was the true star of the evening. In the late hours of her 41st birthday, Kim shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories of an at-home “party” that her children — which include North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 — threw for the SKIMS founder. In the footage, video of Kim’s “Ladies Night Song” skit from her Oct. 10 appearance on Saturday Night Live played on a massive screen, as North had a burst of energy and began busting out some epic dance moves to her mom’s rapping.

North really went all out for the brief dance session. The 8-year-old was surrounded by some of her siblings and friends as she showed off her sassy moves to her famous mom, who was cracking up while recording the entire thing. As Kim’s SNL skit played in the background, North danced along and even imitated some of Kim’s rapping.

For the grand finale, North imitated being asleep — just as the end of the “Ladies Night Song” skit showed Kim falling asleep on a man’s shoulder in the club. For the dance routine, North had her hair down in long braids and she wore nothing but an oversized black T-shirt that reached just above her knees.

North clearly loved her mom’s work on SNL— and she wasn’t the only one! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum received so many compliments after she hosted the NBC comedy sketch series on October 10 for the first time ever. Kim didn’t hold back during her monologue, where she poked fun at Kanye West, Corey Gamble, Caitlyn Jenner, OJ Simpson, and more.

Kim may be in the process of divorcing Kanye, but the rapper was still there to support the mother of his four children at SNL. He sat in the audience to watch her, and an eyewitness even told Page Six that Kim “blew a kiss” towards Kanye.