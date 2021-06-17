Watch

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Still Posting Sexy Photos As She Tries To Become A Lawyer

Law school hasn’t stopped Kim Kardashian from posting sexy photos on Instagram, and in a sneak peek from the ‘KUWTK’ reunion, she revealed why she hasn’t toned it down.

In a new sneak peek from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, Andy Cohen grills Kim Kardashian about the sexy photos on her Instagram page. He asks her whether she has any plans to stop posting such revealing pictures now that she’s working to become a lawyer. So far, Kim hasn’t toned it down much while in law school — and it looks like she’s going to keep it that way.

“I’ve thought about this,” she admits. “Then I thought, you can do it all! You can do whatever you want. I remember going to the White House one time and I had just posted a bikini pic and I was like, ‘I hope they’re not looking at my Instagram while I’m in here!’ Then I thought, ‘You know what, you gotta be you.’ There’s something so freeing about feeling like….f***, Im 40 and I’m in the best shape of my life. I want to post a bikini photo studying if I want to. There’s something empowering about that.”

However, its her kids who might eventually get her to reign it in when it comes to posting such sexy photos. “I also don’t want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they’re in high school and I’m the embarrassing mom posting selfies and in bikinis,” Kim laughs. “There will be limits.”

Andy then opens up the question to the rest of Kim’s family. “I think we do what we’re comfortable with,” Khloe Kardashian explains. “There’s things one might do that I’m not as comfortable showing and I’m sure vice versa. I think we support each other for what we do. We also have group chats.” The group chats involve the sisters sending each other photos and asking if they’re appropriate to post.

“Do [your sisters] ever say, ‘No, don’t [post it]?’ Andy wonders. “Absolutely,” Kim responds. “There was a photo I wanted to post for my last trip. I listen to them, but it’s National Peach Day soon, and I was debating…” Kim’s sisters freak out at that and urge her NOT to post the photo in question. “Kimberly! Let it go!” Kylie Jenner exclaims, pointing out that, “Everyone’s going to want to know [what this] photo is now.”

Part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Thursday, June 17 at 8:00 p.m. on E!