Gallery
Hollywood Life

15 Celebrity Kids Trick-Or-Treating With Famous Parents On Halloween: See Pics

gwen stefani
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer and TV host Gwen Stefani dressed as a mermaid for Halloween and revealed a distinct stomach bump in her tight outfit. Her father also joined her to help her with her children. Apollo was dressed as Pikachu and Zuma was dressed as an even larger, inflatable Pikachu while Kingston sported a more classic Halloween look. Shot on 11/01/17 Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo © 2008 Luis Jr & Rodrigo Guerra/The Grosby Group NO MIDDLE EAST/RUSSIA/INDIA New York, Oct 31 2008 A pregnant JENNIFER GARNER leaves a downtown New York aptartment with daughter violet all dressed up on Halloween Night. PGagu-rg6 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGAR54300_3.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian hits the streets of Calabasas for some Halloween fun with her daughter Penelope and son Reign. Penelope was dressed as a princess, while Reign was Jack Skellington from 'Nightmare Before Christmas.' Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Aston Disick BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: NONE / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin and family dress up for Halloween. Alec Baldwin was dressed as the Tin Man. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 31 Oct 2017 Pictured: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and Family. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA111707_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

It’s spooky season! Our favorite Hollywood moms and dads love getting creative while taking their kids trick-or-treating — here are some of the best costumes from over the years.

Nobody does Halloween quite like these A-list celebrities! From extravagant parties and over-the-top decorations, to elaborate trick or treating costumes for the whole family, the stars certainly go all out in October. Of course, the spooky season will look a little different this year because everyone will be wearing a mask – no matter what the costume is – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while many events have been postponed or modified, that doesn’t mean you can’t put together an incredible costume for a socially distant celebration. We’re looking back at pics of Hollywood parents hitting the streets for trick-or-treating with their kiddos! Keeping scrolling for adorable pics of Gwen Stefani, Bradley Cooper and more.

gwen
Gwen Stefani goes trick or treating with her kids. Image: BACKGRID

A pregnant Gwen Stefani took her son Zuma out trick or treating in 2017. The mom-of-three wore a skintight costume that revealed her baby bump. She served some series Halloween style inspiration in a blue mermaid tail, a black turtleneck, and a long blonde wig styled into crimped curls. She was joined by her father who helped look after the kids, as she carried little Zuma, who was dressed as Pikachu, around her waist. Too cute!

bradley cooper
Bradley Cooper takes his daughter trick or treating in New York City. Image: BACKGRID

One of our favorite Halloween looks of 2019 was courtesy of Bradley Cooper and his adorable daughter Lea who went trick or treating in New York City, dressed as Robin Williams’ iconic character from the movie Mrs Doubtfire. The actor totally looked the part in a floor-length red skirt over his trousers, and a brown knit sweater. Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a short, grey wig, and a bag to collect Halloween treats.

Little Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, also wore a curly grey wig as she donned a long floral dress with a pink cardigan. Talk about a coordinated duo! Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of your favorite Hollywood moms and dads taking their little ones trick or treating.