15 Celebrity Kids Trick-Or-Treating With Famous Parents On Halloween: See Pics

It’s spooky season! Our favorite Hollywood moms and dads love getting creative while taking their kids trick-or-treating — here are some of the best costumes from over the years.

Nobody does Halloween quite like these A-list celebrities! From extravagant parties and over-the-top decorations, to elaborate trick or treating costumes for the whole family, the stars certainly go all out in October. Of course, the spooky season will look a little different this year because everyone will be wearing a mask – no matter what the costume is – due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while many events have been postponed or modified, that doesn’t mean you can’t put together an incredible costume for a socially distant celebration. We’re looking back at pics of Hollywood parents hitting the streets for trick-or-treating with their kiddos! Keeping scrolling for adorable pics of Gwen Stefani, Bradley Cooper and more.

A pregnant Gwen Stefani took her son Zuma out trick or treating in 2017. The mom-of-three wore a skintight costume that revealed her baby bump. She served some series Halloween style inspiration in a blue mermaid tail, a black turtleneck, and a long blonde wig styled into crimped curls. She was joined by her father who helped look after the kids, as she carried little Zuma, who was dressed as Pikachu, around her waist. Too cute!

One of our favorite Halloween looks of 2019 was courtesy of Bradley Cooper and his adorable daughter Lea who went trick or treating in New York City, dressed as Robin Williams’ iconic character from the movie Mrs Doubtfire. The actor totally looked the part in a floor-length red skirt over his trousers, and a brown knit sweater. Of course, the look wouldn’t be complete without a short, grey wig, and a bag to collect Halloween treats.

Little Lea, whom he shares with ex Irina Shayk, also wore a curly grey wig as she donned a long floral dress with a pink cardigan. Talk about a coordinated duo! Scroll through the gallery above to see more pics of your favorite Hollywood moms and dads taking their little ones trick or treating.