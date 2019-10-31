Cardi B, Halsey, & More Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2019 — See Pics

Happy Halloween! The spooky holiday is finally here and with it, a round up of some of the best costumes worn by our favorite celebrities.

Welcome glamorous gals, ghouls and creatures alike — it’s Halloween! Before you get ready to head out to your favorite haunted hot spot for a Halloween party, or prepare your tiny tot for some trick-or-treating, we’re looking back at some of our favorite Halloween costumes worn by celebrities in 2019. It’s been a great year for celebs creative spirits, as they donned some of the hottest and spookiest looks to date. From solo ensembles to coordinating pairs, these stars really raised the bar.

One couple who went for a classic look while paying homage to two music icons were Halsey, 25, and Evan Peters, 32. The duo hit the red carpet of the 100 Episodes of American Horror Story Celebration at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, in Los Angeles on Oct. 26 dressed as none other than Sonny and Cher. Their retro looks were complete with matching polka patterns as the now-official couple posed for the cameras. The AHS actor wore a wig and fake mustache for his costume, while Halsey sported some long black locks and showed off the tattoos on her arm.

Of course, these two weren’t the only ones who channeled musical artists. Nina Dobrev, 30, donned a Louis Vuitton baggy, orange outfit with green streaked hair and a black tear-stained face reminiscent of singer Billie Eilish, 17. Nina definitely turned heads in her goth/punk inspired look, and we cannot help but think Billie was a huge fan too. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But one ghoulish character who could have been too terrifying to pull off was Pennywise the clown from the horror films It and It: Chapter Two. However, the spooky costume was the perfect fit for Demi Lovato, 27, who looked amazing as she put her own twist on the creepy clown while hosting an epic Halloween party at Hyde Lounge in West Hollywood.

While some costumes were creepy and cool, others took just a minute to figure out. Justin Timberlake, 38, puzzled fans and partygoers when he dressed up as a microphone at the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25. Things came into focus, though, when Justin met up with his wife Jessica Biel, 37. The Limetown actress dressed up as her own husband — circa late 90’s — and looked like she would have fit into the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer’s boyband, NSYNC, perfectly! Jessica even wore a wig to replicate Justin’s curly do from back in the day, and fashioned a shiny blue jumpsuit with white sneakers.

While couples’ costumes are always a great find, some celebs just want to do their own thing. And no one does their thing any better than Cardi B, 27! The “Money” rapper dressed up as a super sexy nurse, complete with long, red wig, for the iHeartRadio Powerhouse event in New York City on Oct. 26. The skin tight mini-dress accentuated Cardi’s body in all the right places, and her nurse’s headband was the perfect accessory for her red-hot getup!

These stars, and more, absolutely brought it for Halloween 2019. Whether they were dressing up as a duo or working their costume solo, they all dressed to impress. To see more amazing costumes from your favorite celebrities, click through the gallery above! Have a happy Halloween!