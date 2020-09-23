Zayn Malik Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Baby Girl As He Shares 1st Pic Of Daughter With Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik shared the very first image of their precious baby girl! Fans absolutely fell head-over-heels for the sweet photo, which you can see here along with more details!

Hello, little one! Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, have unveiled the first image of their sweet, newborn daughter. The former One Direction singer couple took to Twitter to share the sweet image on Sept. 23, and fans absolutely fawned over the precious baby’s first official picture. While the baby girls’ face wasn’t seen, Zayn’s tattooed hand was pictured sweetly holding his daughter’s! The newborn baby clutched Zayn’s hand back in the gorgeous black-and-white snap — showing off her sharp little nails!

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Zayn began his message, adding a heart and prayer emoji. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together,” he added, signing off with an “x” for a “kiss.”

The photo comes shortly after Gigi and Zayn announced they welcomed their daughter on Sept. 23. For months, Gigi was able to hide her growing baby bump, unless she felt comfortable showing it off to her many fans on social media! The supermodel also enjoyed her pregnancy in relative seclusion, spending as much time as possible with her family at their estate in rural Pennsylvania.

News of Gigi’s pregnancy broke in April, and Gigi was quick to confirm that she was expecting soon after! “Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support,” Gigi revealed on the April 30 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Gigi shared that being pregnant in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic brought a lot of joy into her life. “It’s a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day.”

Gigi and Zayn made plans to move to New York City, where they plan to raise their baby girl, in July. The gorgeous, luxury apartment looks fit for a first-time family and mixes beautiful contemporary style with some elegant flair. “Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. With the perfect backdrop for the stunning picture, we cannot wait to see more images of Zayn and Gigi’s little girl in their first family home!