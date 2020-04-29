Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik will be seeing a lot of pink in their future as their new bundle of joy will be a girl!

And baby makes three. Sources for TMZ reported on Wednesday, April 29, that Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik‘s first child will be a girl. Family insiders revealed that the couple have already been informed that the sex of their forthcoming child will be female. Expectant mothers usually find this out around the 16 to 20-week mark which is where she’s at. Its fitting that the supermodel is having a girl given that her family is known for its strong women like her sister Bella Hadid, 23, and their mother & former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, 56.

News broke about Gigi and Zayn expecting their first child together on Tuesday, April 28. The surprising new report claims the model, who just celebrated her 25th birthday on Thursday, April 23, is already 20 weeks along in her pregnancy. She had a 25th birthday bash over the weekend which the “Pillowtalk” singer attended that some fans claim was also a gender reveal party as they saw blue and pink balloons in some of the photos from it that were posted on social media.

Hints about Gigi’s pregnancy began months ago. She spoke to i-D in February and wasn’t shy about admitting she wants to be a mom amid talking about her booming career. “I think that as I get older… well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she said in the outlet’s The Icons and Idols Issue. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”

Another photo, unearthed from the same month, showed designer Isabel Marant adjusting the model’s outfit backstage at her Fashion Week show. The French designer has worked with Gigi multiple times over the course of her modeling career, and in the sweet snap she appears to be maneuvering her white skirt right around Gigi’s growing baby bump.