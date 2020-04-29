Gigi Hadid Gets Adorable ‘Bump’ Pat Backstage At Isabel Marant Show: See Sweet Pic

A snap taken backstage at Isabel Marant’s Paris fashion show in February shows the designer seemingly adjusting Gigi Hadid’s outfit around her bump.

Gigi Hadid is expecting her first baby, and a photo taken back in February shows fashion designer Isabel Marant adjusting the model’s outfit backstage at her Fashion Week show. The French designer has worked with Gigi multiple times over the course of her modeling career, and in the sweet snap she appears to be adjusting her white skirt right around Gigi’s growing baby bump. Reports surfaced on April 28 that Gigi was already 20 weeks pregnant with her and Zayn Malik‘s bundle of joy, meaning she would have been around 11 weeks pregnant when this pic was taken in Paris on Feb. 27.

Gigi recently shared some fun photos with her family — and Zayn — on Instagram on April 24, following her 25th birthday, however, a baby bump wasn’t evident at the time. Gigi has been quarantined with her mom, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, sister Bella, and Zayn at the family’s Pennsylvania farmhouse during the coronavirus lockdown, so it’s nice to know they’re all together during this special time in their lives.

Prior to this news, Gigi and Zayn rekindled their romance in December 2019 (about 20 weeks ago, if you’re doing the math like we are), when Gigi posted a dedication to his mom on social media. The reunited couple were later spotted together holding hands in NYC in January, and that’s when fans went wild over them getting back together. Gigi and Zayn confirmed they were dating again, when she posted a photo of him on Valentine’s Day and wrote, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.”

Starting a family is something that has actually been on Gigi’s mind for some time. The model shared in an interview roughly two months ago that she was looking forward to her future and welcoming a little one of her own. “I think that as I get older…well one day I’ll start a family and I don’t know if I will always be modeling,” she revealed. “I love the creative side of fashion, it’s so fulfilling. The people I work with make me so happy, I’m so lucky to be around them. But who knows? Maybe I’ll take up full time cooking!”