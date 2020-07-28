Gigi Hadid’s ‘Excited’ To Move Into NYC Mansion With Zayn Malik As They Prepare For Their 1st Baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s new baby’s due date is fast approaching, so it’s lucky their new NYC dream home is finally ready to all home.

Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, are expecting a little girl this September and it turns out she’ll be a New York City baby. The supermodel and her rocker boyfriend just moved into their newly renovated $5.8 million+ “dream spot” in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood and a source close to Gigi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she couldn’t be more excited to raise her baby there.

“Gigi and Zayn recently moved into their New York City apartment after spending several months on lockdown at the farm in Pennsylvania,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come.

“She’ll still be spending a lot of time on the farm, but it’s so nice to have her home in the city, too. Gigi wasn’t sure if it was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly and she couldn’t be happier with the final results. She can’t believe this is the home she’s going to raise her baby in, it’s still surreal but it’s hitting her more each day and she feels like it’s a dream come true.”

Gigi has spent the majority of her pregnancy isolated with her family on their farm in Pennsylvania. The Los Angeles native has kept a very low profile throughout her pregnancy and a second source close to the California raised beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s in no rush to get back to the spotlight.

“Gigi is loving life out of the limelight, this time away has been a major reset for her. It won’t be forever. She loves her career and she’s still in such high demand and has lots of stuff she still wants to do. But there’s no doubt that from now on motherhood will be the priority for Gigi. Her mom was so hands on, she will be the exact same way. And she’s already so naturally maternal and mature, she’s very ready for this, she’ll be the best mom.”

HollywoodLife previously reported her little sister During Gigi’s “reset” she’s been able to spent lots of quality time with her family and aspreviously reported her little sister Bella Hadid , 23, is “grateful” they got to quarantine together. “Bella and Gigi have always had an incredibly special bond and Bella has been so sweet and incredibly supportive to Gigi during her pregnancy,” a family friend said. “This is no surprise to anybody though, because their connection is as close as any sisters could be. Bella is very grateful she’s been able to have so much time with Gigi on the farm during the quarantine so that she could share this experience with her. Their lives have always been hectic with their careers that she feels it was meant to be that they had this time together, and it’s something she’ll never forget.”