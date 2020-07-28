Gigi Hadid’s ‘Excited’ To Move Into NYC Mansion With Zayn Malik As They Prepare For Their 1st Baby
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s new baby’s due date is fast approaching, so it’s lucky their new NYC dream home is finally ready to all home.
Gigi Hadid, 25, and Zayn Malik, 27, are expecting a little girl this September and it turns out she’ll be a New York City baby. The supermodel and her rocker boyfriend just moved into their newly renovated $5.8 million+ “dream spot” in NYC’s NoHo neighborhood and a source close to Gigi tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she couldn’t be more excited to raise her baby there.
Spent all of last year designing and curating my passion project / dream spot. Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city…. but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives (tap!) who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy. 💛 ++ my mamma:) who is the greatest homemaking-sounding-board I could ask for (she called me crazy when required) ☺️ grateful to and for all. Special thanks to Gordon Kahn!
“Gigi and Zayn recently moved into their New York City apartment after spending several months on lockdown at the farm in Pennsylvania,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “Gigi was so excited to finally see the completed space and she was thrilled to share the design with her followers. She’s been planning the design of this place for what feels like forever now and she can’t believe the time has actually come.
“She’ll still be spending a lot of time on the farm, but it’s so nice to have her home in the city, too. Gigi wasn’t sure if it was going to be ready on time, but it all came together perfectly and she couldn’t be happier with the final results. She can’t believe this is the home she’s going to raise her baby in, it’s still surreal but it’s hitting her more each day and she feels like it’s a dream come true.”
Gigi has spent the majority of her pregnancy isolated with her family on their farm in Pennsylvania. The Los Angeles native has kept a very low profile throughout her pregnancy and a second source close to the California raised beauty tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s in no rush to get back to the spotlight.