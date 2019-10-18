Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Models Who’ve Slayed In Sexy Costumes For Halloween

Devils, Powerpuff Girls, and Jessica Rabbit, oh my! See all of the sexiest Halloween costumes that models like Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Heidi Klum, of course, have rocked over the years!

If it’s Halloween, there’s likely a supermodel somewhere dressed in a sexy costume. But as everyone knows, there isn’t just one way to look hot for the spooky holiday. Halloween is all about getting creative! So while there will always be the classic devil and cat costumes, sometimes models like Gigi Hadid, 24, and Kendall Jenner, 23, will surprise us all with their Grease-inspired looks or their sexy Karl Lagerfeld costume (No, really).

You can pick any year at random and find photos of excellent Halloween costumes, to be honest. Kendall teamed up with Hailey Baldwin, 22, in 2017 to be the Bubbles to her Blossom from The Powerpuff Girls. Kendall looked great in a green and black bikini top, which she paired with a ripped dark denim skirt, leather boots, and a green and black leather jacket. Kendall’s edgy take on Blossom fit the character well, as did Hailey’s slightly softer version of Bubbles. Hailey still looked sexy in a baby blue crop top and a blue and black mini skirt, but she added accessories like feather scrunchies and knee-high socks to give off a cute vibe.

Alessandra Ambrosio nailed her costume in 2017, but her Halloween vibe couldn’t be more different than Kendall and Hailey’s. She went to an event dressed as a sexy devil, and completed her costume with a leather bodysuit, a cape, thigh-high leather boots and fishnet tights. Karlie Kloss also dressed to impress when she donned a completely sheer and sexy, netted black gown to become a sexy cat for the Metropolitan Museum’s ‘All Hallows’ Eve’ benefit event in 2017. Latex opera gloves and an ornate lace mask with cat ears completed the look.

