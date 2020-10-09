Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had their ‘first date night’ since their daughter was born! Gigi cooked up a delicious meal for herself and her love, while the couple’s daughter was ‘in the other room.’

It was date night for these newly-minted parents on Thursday, October 8! Gigi Hadid and her beau Zayn Malik enjoyed a delicious meal cooked by the supermodel, 25, herself in what fans can assume is the couple’s glamorous New York City apartment. In the snaps that Gig shared to her Instagram, the mother-of-one cooked up browned sage chicken piccata with mushroom pasta, which she described as “heaven!”

The final result looked totally scrumptious, as she posted a photo of her dining table with her and Zayn’s full plates. “Mom and dad’s first date night,” she began the caption to the above segment from her Instagram Story. “She’s in the other room [with] Oma but miss her [so much] lol,” she continued. Oma loosely translates as the Greek term for grandmother, meaning that Gigi and Zayn definitely had some family help to enjoy their romantic night!

It’s been nearly three weeks since Zayn and Gigi welcomed their precious bundle of joy over the weekend of September 19 and 20. It wasn’t until September 23 that the couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news that their sweet girl had been welcomed into the world. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” Zayn gushed about his daughter.

Gigi, of course, was completely over the moon. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.” In the weeks since their daughter arrived, Gigi has completely embraced her role as a mom. Plus, the stunner has received a lot of love from close friends, receiving a slew of gifts from pals like Taylor Swift, who sent Gigi a blanket for her daughter, and a custom-made nameplate necklace, which read “Mama” sent by Los Angeles-based designer Jacquie Aiche.

The famous couple has, however, been reticent to share more information about their daughter, which is totally understandable. For right now, Gigi and Zayn seem like they’re truly enjoying parenthood, and keeping the spark of their love alive with date nights! Here’s hoping they will enjoy more as they raise their sweet bundle of joy!