Gigi Hadid Reveals ‘Auntie’ Taylor Swift ‘Made’ A Sweet Pink Blanket For Her Daughter — See New Baby Pic

Taylor Swift spoiled Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl with a handmade pink blanket! To show the surprise, Gigi snapped a new photo of her precious daughter.

Taylor Swift, 30, is taking her role as the honorary “auntie” of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby seriously. The “cardigan” singer sewed a pink satin blanket for the couple’s daughter, which the little one is already using! Gigi, 25, shared a photo of her newborn with the blanket in a precious photo on her Instagram Story, which the supermodel posted on Sept. 25.

“Auntie @taylor_swift made this !!,” Gigi wrote over the photo, which also showed her baby (whose name is still a mystery) rocking a sweater from her other “Auntie”: Donatella Versace. Gigi’s mini me was laying in what appeared to be a crib lined with pastel stripes. Taylor’s satin blanket looked very similar to the pink one she gifted to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for their baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, whom the famous parents welcomed in August. Taylor added an extra personal touch by embroidering “Baby Bloom” and a flower onto the blanket!

This is the second photo Gigi has shared of her first child, after announcing the baby’s birth on Sept. 24. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” the proud mom gushed in an Instagram post. Zayn was just as excited as his girlfriend to break the baby news. The One Direction alum also shared a photo of his hand clutching the newborn’s tiny hand and wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x.”

It’s so sweet to see Taylor graduate from the role of Gigi’s BFF to her baby’s auntie! Their friendship can be traced to 2014, when Taylor photobombed a photo of Gigi with fellow model (and Taylor’s other close pal) Karlie Kloss at a pre-Oscars party. Gigi has been a part of Taylor’s “squad” since, and the runway queen even gushed about their friendship during an interview with our sister publication Variety in April of 2019.

“An amazing thing about my friendship with Taylor has been that she is a songwriter that I’ve connected to through my childhood into my adult life and us becoming friends has given me an insight into the mind that creates those lyrics,” Gigi told Variety for its “Power of Women New York” issue. Gigi is such a good friend of Taylor’s, she even attended 10 shows during the pop star’s Reputation tour. Hopefully Gigi and Zayn’s daughter will one day be attending Taylor’s concerts, too!