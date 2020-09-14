Taylor Swift Gifts Katy Perry’s Baby Girl A Custom Hand-Embroidered Blanket — See Sweet Pic

Daisy Dove Bloom is one lucky baby! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s little girl got a special gift from the one and only Taylor Swift, and Katy showed it off on Instagram.

Taylor Swift, 30, gave Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, a hand-embroidered blanket and it’s too cute for words. Katy shared a photo of Taylor’s gift, along with her hand-written card. The blanket is silky, and Taylor stitched a flower and the words ‘Baby Bloom’ in the bottom corner.

Katy was absolutely thrilled with the gift, and wrote Taylor a thank you message on Instagram. “Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss Taylor Swift,” the singer gushed. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

As fans know, Taylor and Katy have feuded in the past, but it’s amazing to see that they’ve really put all of that behind them! The drama started when Taylor released the song “Bad Blood” about Katy in 2014. She never directly said that Katy inspired the track, but she gave some clues in an interview that helped fans figure it out. Katy wasn’t shy about clapping back, either.

However, in 2018, before Taylor kicked off her Reputation stadium tour, Katy gifted her a literal olive branch and they officially squashed their beef. Then, Katy even appeared in Taylor’s 2019 music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” which ended with the ladies hugging.

Katy gave birth to her baby girl, Daisy, at the end of August, but has not shared photos of the little one just yet. This is the singer’s first child with her fiance, Orlando, who also has a son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr. Congrats again to the happy couple!