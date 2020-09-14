See Pic
Hollywood Life

Taylor Swift Gifts Katy Perry’s Baby Girl A Custom Hand-Embroidered Blanket — See Sweet Pic

taylor swift katy perry
AP Images
Editorial use only. , IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP Mandatory Credit: Photo by SCOTT BARBOUR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10576902av) US singer-songwriter Katy Perry performs on stage after the Women's T20 World Cup final match between Australia and India at the MCG in Melbourne, Australia, 08 March 2020. Cricket Women's T20 World Cup final - Australia vs India, Melbourne - 08 Mar 2020
Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 10AM PDT August 10, 2020 ** - The heavily pregnant star sparks the debate - 'should pregnant women be allowed to use disabled parking spots'... The singer stopped to get a bottle of water, among other purchases, leaving her $107,000 Porsche Cayenne GTS in a disabled bay in a shopping center in Santa Barbara. *Shot on August 8, 2020* Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PDT ON 08/04/2020** Heavily pregnant Katy Perry looks ready to pop as she picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara, CA. The singer was seen wearing the mace around her neck as she face-timed with a friend on her shopping excursion, just days away from giving birth. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PDT ON 08/04/2020** Heavily pregnant Katy Perry looks ready to pop as she picks up food from a cafe in Santa Barbara, CA. The singer was seen wearing the mace around her neck as she face-timed with a friend on her shopping excursion, just days away from giving birth.Pictured: Katy PerryBACKGRID USA 3 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Daisy Dove Bloom is one lucky baby! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s little girl got a special gift from the one and only Taylor Swift, and Katy showed it off on Instagram.

Taylor Swift, 30, gave Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, a hand-embroidered blanket and it’s too cute for words. Katy shared a photo of Taylor’s gift, along with her hand-written card. The blanket is silky, and Taylor stitched a flower and the words ‘Baby Bloom’ in the bottom corner.

Katy was absolutely thrilled with the gift, and wrote Taylor a thank you message on Instagram. “Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss Taylor Swift,” the singer gushed. “Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

taylor swift katy perry
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry attend separate red carpet events. (AP Images)

As fans know, Taylor and Katy have feuded in the past, but it’s amazing to see that they’ve really put all of that behind them! The drama started when Taylor released the song “Bad Blood” about Katy in 2014. She never directly said that Katy inspired the track, but she gave some clues in an interview that helped fans figure it out. Katy wasn’t shy about clapping back, either.

However, in 2018, before Taylor kicked off her Reputation stadium tour, Katy gifted her a literal olive branch and they officially squashed their beef. Then, Katy even appeared in Taylor’s 2019 music video for “You Need To Calm Down,” which ended with the ladies hugging.

Katy gave birth to her baby girl, Daisy, at the end of August, but has not shared photos of the little one just yet. This is the singer’s first child with her fiance, Orlando, who also has a son, Flynn, with his ex, Miranda Kerr. Congrats again to the happy couple!