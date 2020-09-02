Beyonce Sends Katy Perry Stunning Flower Arrangement After She Gives Birth To Daisy Dove — Pic
Katy Perry was showered with love after giving birth to her baby girl — and even Beyonce got in on the fun and sent her a sweet gift to celebrate!
Beyonce couldn’t be happier for new mom Katy Perry! She showed Katy major love by sending her a flower arrangement to congratulate her on the birth of her baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom on Aug. 26, and showed off her gift from Bey on Instagram less than one week later.
The bouquet of flowers was white and stunning, and also included a note from Beyonce. Katy posted a photo of the gift on her Instagram story and captioned it, “ILY @Beyonce.” Katy also received a bottle of champagne and cute white robe from her fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie, and shared a pic of that on her story, as well.
It’s been quite an exciting time for Katy, as just days after Daisy was born, she also released a brand new album. It’s safe to say that the new mom has a LOT to celebrate! This is her first child, while her fiance, Orlando, shares a son with his ex, Miranda Kerr.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
So far, Katy and Orlando have decided not to share a photo of their little girl’s face. However, they did release an image of Daisy’s hand holding onto both of theirs in the hospital. Fittingly, Katy had a daisy painted onto her nail for the photo. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the pair said in a statement after Daisy’s birth.
Katy announced her pregnancy news via a music video for her song “Never Worn White” back in March. She debuted a baby bump in the footage, and was extremely open about what she was going through while pregnant in the months that followed. Katy and Orlando got engaged in Feb. 2019 after several years of dating on and off. They were initially set to marry in 2020, but have had to postpone their nuptials amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily they have Daisy to keep their mind off of that for now!