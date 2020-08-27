Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Hold Their Baby Girl’s Hand In Sweet 1st Pic Of Newborn Daughter

So sweet! Katy Perry just revealed the first photo of her and Orlando Bloom’s newborn daughter and she’s beautiful! See the couple’s first child and find out her very floral name.

The first photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s daughter is here — and just as we thought, she’s absolutely adorable! The 10x Grammy nominee, 35, decided to let one of her favorite charities make the big announcement of the arrival of Daisy Dove Bloom to their Instagram account on Aug. 26. Both Katy and Orlando are UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors and the children’s charity shared the first photo of Daisy, with her little hand clutching Orlando’s thumb, while Katy’s hand held on with a daisy flower manicured onto her thumb nail.

Daisy was wearing what appeared to be a light colored onesie in the stylish black and white photo. She also had a stripped knit cap on to protect her little head and keep it warm, so we’re not sure yet how much hair the newborn has. “’We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,’ Katy and Orlando told us,” UNICEF wrote in the caption. Katy released a song called “Daisies” in May, so she could have been hinting for months at what her daughter would be named. In the music video, she rubbed her growing belly while standing in a field of the flowers.

Despite revealing her pregnancy closer to her due date, Katy was open about how active she was while carrying the couple’s baby girl. The singer wasn’t shy about stepping out with her baby bump on display, whether she was at the beach in Malibu or shopping in Santa Barbara. Just a few months before she gave birth, Katy opened up about what it was like being pregnant and working on new music during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement, among other major moments in American history.

“I’m a very active woman and an active mom and during this time of COVID and quite frankly American revolution I have also been putting out songs and heading toward putting out a record August 14 — I’ve been working really hard,” she explained during a virtual appearance on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O on July 20. “The one blessing is that I don’t have to travel extremely… I’m really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for women,” she added, noting that she felt great throughout her first pregnancy.

Katy first revealed she was expecting in the music video for her song “Never Wore White,” which released in early March. She later verbally confirmed the news in an Instagram Live video. The pregnancy news came just over a year after Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. This marks the second child for the Carnival Row actor, who is already dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn from his previous marriage with Miranda Kerr. As for when Katy and Orlando will tie the knot? The actor, 43, revealed in March that they may have to put their dream nuptials on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.