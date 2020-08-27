Tweet
Katy Perry Boasts About ‘Delivering A Baby & A Record In The Same Week’: Don’t Mess With ‘Mama’

Don’t mess with Katy Perry! The new mom dropped a record in the same week that she gave birth, and it’s clear she’s feeling on top of the world.

Congratulations to Katy Perry who gave birth to her first childand put out new music in the same week! The “Roar” songstress took to Twitter on August 27 to casually boast about the achievement. “delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile,” she wrote. Katy confirmed that she welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, on Wednesday, Aug. 26. The couple partnered with UNICEF — with whom they’re Goodwill Ambassadors — to make their big announcement.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a joint statement, shared to UNICEF’s Instagram, confirming they named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. So sweet! The couple also used their birth announcement as an opportunity to share an important message. “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was,” their statement continued.

“Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

katy
Katy Perry has had a big week. Image: AP

If giving birth to her first bub wasn’t enough of an achievement for one week, she also dropped her new song “What Makes A Woman.” She discussed the song’s touching message on a July 28 appearance on SiriusXM’s virtual Celebrity Session. “It’s a song about how you are going to have a tough time measuring what truly makes a woman because women are so many things,” she said.

“I’ve just experienced the feeling, just, I feel very empowered, creating a life and being a working woman while doing that. It’s like, can you create limbs while promoting a record? Hello! So, ‘What Makes a Woman’ will be a song that will kind of secretly be dedicated to her.” Congratulations again to the happy couple on their growing family!