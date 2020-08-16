Fit for a princess! Katy Perry showed off her whimsical baby room in a new video, complete with a lavish sitting area, sweet Eggo Waffle dress & more unique details!

Katy Perry, 35, is ready to welcome her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43! The Teenage Dream singer excitedly showed off her brand new baby nursery in her Smile Sunday show posted on Sunday, Aug. 16, and it looked like an absolute dream. “Hey everyone, I’m going to show you my baby room — just a little sneak peek,” Katy gushed in the video, admitting she hadn’t “showed anyone yet.” True to Katy’s style, the feminine pink décor reflected a whimsical and romantic theme throughout.

“So I have some little clothes on the wall!” she explained, pretending to cry tears of joy as she moved around the room and hung onto her iPhone or laptop. The uniquely designed room included luxe gray details, including romantic drapery, a cozy chair, and silver hexagon shaped light fixtures that she “loves.” A small white crib was placed against a wall in the center of the room, with a spacious and fully-stocked diaper changing station around the corner.

Katy also revealed she’s bought plenty of adorable outfits for her first baby, including one inspired by her first hit single, “I Kissed A Girl.” The Santa Barbara native held up a sweet cherry printed onesie, reminiscent of her 2008 lyric, “the taste of her cherry ChapStick.” How cute! Her baby is also set to be dad Orlando’s #1 fan in a hilarious custom ensemble featuring the Carnival Row actors’ face, as well as the princess of Instagram in an Eggo Waffle dress (one of her pregnancy cravings, along with pickles). “Wait, a couple more — someone gave me this when I was in Australia, and you better believe it,” she then said, holding up the cutest pink Adidas onesie. We have a feeling Katy and Orlando’s baby is set to the most stylish in Hollywood!

The pregnant star looked so glam for the fun video, rocking a custom multi-colored polka dot dress by designer Enrique Urbina which she teased she might sign and give away! She added the bright orange “Tasha” headband by line 8 Other Reasons ($24), adding a dash of sparkle with crystal stickers on her face. Katy tied her look together with a cute ponytail, a bright colored lipstick and gorgeous mirror drop earrings.

The Smile singer is expected to welcome her baby shortly, revealing that she was “giving birth” sometime “this summer” in a Q&A session with fans back in March. “There’s a lot that will be happening to me this summer,” she gushed, adding that she and Orlando are “excited.” The engaged couple later revealed they were expecting a girl back in April, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them.