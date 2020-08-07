Katy Perry is ready to meet her daughter! The singer sat down for a rest while shopping for baby supplies, hilariously dubbing herself a ‘poopedstar.’

Katy Perry, 35, is set to give birth any moment! The Smile singer, however, appeared slightly impatient in her latest photo, posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, Aug. 6. In the cute snap, Katy sprawls out onto a gray store in the middle of a baby supply store, where she was likely stocking up on items in anticipation of her daughter with fiancée Orlando Bloom, 43. Tagging the location “I’ve Had It,” she added the word “poopedstar” to the hilarious caption. Katy’s soon-to-pop bump was on full display in her cozy gray sweat outfit, which she paired with a protective face mask and comfy green slides.

The Santa Barbara native confirmed her pregnancy back in March, showing off her baby bump in the music video for “Never Worn White.” Shortly after the surprise, she took to Instagram Live to chat with her fans about her impending arrival! “Let’s call it a reveal — there’s a lot that will he happening me this summer,” she said, adding that she’s “giving birth — literally.” While she didn’t give an exact date, she looks like she’s going to give birth any day and we’re so excited for her.

While this is the first child for Katy, it will be the second for Orlando, who is also dad to adorable son Flynn Christopher, 9, with ex Miranda Kerr. Katy has so far shared that she and the Lord Of The Rings alum are getting ready for the arrival of their baby girl, confessing she’s already got a hybrid SUV and a car seat “in the garage” on Celebrity Small Talk‘s July 20 episode.. “It’s all happening, bit by bit, little by little,” Katy also said.

Orlando is just as excited about becoming a dad again! “I’m excited. It’s a magical time when an angel pops into the planet, which is what it feels like for me,” he said in a virtual interview with Good Morning America on July 2. “I’m really looking forward to those very late nights when I’ll be getting up and doing a bottle…I’m looking forward to that because I love those quiet times at night when the world feels like it’s asleep and you’ve got a sleeping baby,” he gushed.