Here comes the bride. Ahead of her nuptials with Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry released a wedding-themed ballad about how she’s ‘Never Worn White,’ and even cradled a very full baby bump at the end of the video!

UPDATE (3/5/20, 12:19 a.m. ET): Katy Perry confirmed that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are indeed expecting their first child together, after revealing her baby bump in her music video for Never Worn White. Minutes after the music video went live, Katy hopped onto Instagram Live to break the big news!

ORIGINAL: Get ready to hear this song at every single wedding until the end of time. Katy Perry, 35, is about to tie the knot with Orlando Bloom, 43, and she got a bit of “dress rehearsal” with the song and video she released on March 5. Amid speculation that she’s pregnant, Katy didn’t hide from the rumors as the video closed on scenes of the pop star rubbing a baby bump: in the first shot, Katy cradles her stomach while wearing the white wedding dress she sings in throughout the video. But Katy wasn’t aiming for subtlety; at the very end of the video, Katy is again seen cradling her baby bump, which was fully visible underneath a sheer dress!

Baby bump aside, the rest of the song is one long passionate ode to Orlando. After he proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019, Katy sings sweet lines about how she can see them “in 60 years with a full family tree” and how she’s “never worn white,” but wants “to get it right.”

Ahead of the song’s release, a few details were leaked in February, including how it was referred to as “NWW,” according to Genius. The music lyric site also listed part of the chorus. “But I’m scared / ‘Cause I’ve never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you / No, I’ve never worn white / But I’m still in here tonight / ‘Cause I really wanna say ‘I do.’” Fan accounts also claimed that she was photographed on the set of the video, wearing a brown wig and a wedding dress. Katy herself hinted that something was arriving. “wait, see you Wednesday night I mean,” she tweeted on March 2. Either she was talking about a special episode of American Idol, or she meant that this song and video was coming.

Technically, Katy hasn’t worn white to her wedding. When she and Russell Brand tied the knot in October 2010. The two were married near the Ranthambore tiger sanctuary in Rajasthan, India. Russel reportedly wore a white “kurta pajama,” which People reports were a traditional Indian outfit of loose pants and a shirt. As for Katy? She didn’t wear the traditional Western white wedding dress. Instead, People reports that she donned a plain red sari while SheKnows reported she wore a dove-gray, floor-length Elie Saab Haute Couture dress.

“Never Worn White” might be the only chance that Katy gets to marriage in 2020. She and Orlando were on their way to getting married, but a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they decided to postpone the ceremony until further notices. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue,” the source said. “They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.”

Katy and Orlando are planning a wedding ceremony that, as a source told HollywoodLife, will be the “complete opposite” of the flashy 2009 ceremony with Russell. “Orlando is not the ‘look at me’ type,” the insider says, adding that having a massive extravaganza is just out of the question. Katy, as it turns out, is perfectly fine with that. She, per the insider, is “more mature” than when she was during her first trip down the aisle. This time, she hopes to have a more understated wedding, with the focus being on the man she’s saying “I do” to than the dress she’s wearing.