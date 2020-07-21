Katy Perry Reveals How She & Orlando Bloom Are Preparing For The Arrival Of Their Baby Girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are doing everything they can to become first-time parents. The evidence is right in their garage!

Katy Perry, 35, and Orlando Bloom, 43, have already taken an important precautionary measure before welcoming their first child together! While appearing on the July 20 episode of Celebrity Small Talk, host Smallzy asked Katy if she’s made the automobile upgrade to a mini van (moms’ transportation of choice). The “Daisy” singer admitted “no,” she doesn’t — but she does have a hybrid SUV!

Katy and Orlando didn’t stop planning ahead there. Smallzy then asked Katy if she’s installed a car seat into this hybrid SUV; while the answer to that was also a “no,” she has already thought of future car rides with her mini me. “Not yet, but there’s one [a car seat] in the garage…it’s all happening, bit by bit, little by little,” Katy assured.

Judging by her latest interview, Katy is going to be a spectacular mom — a title that she’s been waiting to take on since announcing her pregnancy in March of 2020! However, she’s not giving up her singing career to become a full-time parent. “I never wanted to have to chose between being a mother and doing what I love,” Katy also told Smallzy during their chat. She continued, “As long as it brings me joy then I think the energy surrounding it and my family is healthy. I’m an active mum, I call myself a mom on the move.”

For now, Katy will be rocking her baby bump before her baby rocks in a car seat. She showed off her bun in the oven while wearing an itty-bitty crop top during her interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, which was uploaded on July 19. Katy’s bump was also on display (albeit hidden underneath a colorful summer dress) as she headed out to a grocery store in Santa Barbara on July 16.

In April, we learned that the rumors of Katy and Orlando going through “ups and downs” amid the pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic were “highly exaggerated,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. Regardless, it was still an emotional time for the first-time parents.

“Katy is not only dealing with a ton of real emotions about becoming a first-time mom, but she’s also doing so under enormously unusual circumstances,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the time. “And all Orlando wants is to be there for Katy every step of the way. But at the same time he’s also going through so much as the future husband and father, and feels like he needs to be the protector.” Orlando took that calling seriously — as did Katy — judging by what’s in their garage!