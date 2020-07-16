See Pics
Baby Bloom is almost here! Katy Perry looked ready to pop while grocery shopping in LA, her growing baby bump visible underneath her cute striped sundress.

Hot mama! Katy Perry took a trip to the grocery store in Los Angeles on July 16, and looked positively ready to pop. The “Daisies” singer‘s baby bump was bigger than ever in photos showing her heading into a Vons supermarket, just weeks before she’s reportedly due to give birth to her first child. Katy, 35, was dressed adorably for her errands trip, wearing a striped, multicolored midi dress and sandals.

Just look at this gorgeous, glowing, woman. Fans have speculated that Katy will be giving birth around the time that her next album, Smile, is released. August 14 is quickly approaching! Right now, she’s getting in all the rest and relaxation she can before her newborn daughter rocks her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s world. The singer was spotted taking a dip in the ocean with a friend in Malibu on July 12, her baby bump on display again in a cute, fuchsia one-piece.

Days earlier, she was spotted again at the beach, this time accompanied by Orlando, 43. Katy brought her fiancé back to her hometown of Santa Barbara, California, where they walked along the shoreline with Katy’s pup, Nugget. Katy was wearing her favorite straw visor, and, of course, a protective face mask for the romantic stroll.

It appears that Katy’s working up until the very last minute she can. Not only did she do a heartbreaking performance from Dumbo on The Disney Family Singalong, but she triumphed while performing a medley of “Roar”, “Chained to the Rhythm”, and “Daisies” at the Democracy Summer concert, co-headlining with The Black Eyed Peas. Not to mention, bringing down the house (literally, we’re all stuck at home) with her performance of “Daisies” during Can’t Cancel Pride.