Katy Perry Puts Her Baby Bump On Display During Fun Performance For 'Can't Cancel Pride'

Deputy Editor of New York City

With less than two months to go until she gives birth, Katy Perry gave an epic virtual performance in honor of Pride Month and COVID-19 relief on June 25 that got us dancing!

Katy Perry, 35, took part in iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit For the LGBTQ+ Community on June 25. The singer performed a club-ready dance remix of her hit song “Daisies” during the virtual event. Her growing baby bump was visible, as she wore an ’80s-inspired neon green dress, as well as a black number featuring a dramatic rainbow sequin cape. She completed her at-home look with bright and colorful makeup, including neon pink eye shadow and a fuchsia lipstick.

The unique at-home performance was cut-and-edited like a music video, featuring Katy in a variety of set-ups! The pregnant star began on a bead of white daisies, fitting with her latest single, intercut with shots of her against a bright yellow backdrop as she briefly went into a remix of “Walking On Air” and “Swish Swish.” At the end of her performance, Laverne Cox said, “Katy, wou’re positively glowing.” She can say that again!

Considering Pride event around the country had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, the Can’t Cancel Pride event was the perfect way to support the LGBTQ+ community instead. Other stars who performed included Melissa Etheridge, Ricky Martin, Adam Lambert, Sia, Big Freedia and more. The event was hosted by Elvis Duran and Laverne Cox, and aired on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The virtual concert helped “raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19,” according to a press release. “COVID-19 has not only led to the disruption of many national Pride events, but has also had a damaging effect on fundraising efforts LGBTQ+ organizations rely on to survive,” the press release read. “The LGBTQ+ community is facing loss of livelihoods, lack of access to critical life-affirming healthcare, increased domestic violence and social isolation as many of the organizations they count on for these services are on the brink of survival – potentially setting the movement back decades.”

Katy has been a longtime ally of the LGBTQ+ community, so her performance at this event was totally fitting. Despite being several months pregnant, Katy has taken part in a number of virtual performances throughout the coronavirus pandemic. This baby will be her first child, and in April, she announced that she’s having a girl.

Meanwhile, the little one is Katy’s fiance, Orlando Bloom’s, second child. The actor already has a son, Flynn, 9, from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr. Katy and Orlando were forced to postpone their wedding plans amidst the coronavirus, and have not shared their latest plans to tie the knot.