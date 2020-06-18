Katy Perry Rocks The Stage With Performance Of ‘Roar’ & More At ‘Democracy Summer’ Concert

Katy Perry has a message for her young fans: it’s more important to get out the vote an head to the polls in November! She rocked the stage at #DemocracySummer2020 in honor of the cause.

Katy Perry took to the (virtual) stage on June 18 in the name of getting out the vote! Katy, 35, was one of the incredible headliners for the #DemocracySummer2020, an event backed by Rock the Vote, Voto Latino Foundation, When We All Vote, March For Our Lives, and so many more organizations. During her electric medley performance of “Roar”, “Rhythm Unchained” and “Daisies,” Katy inspired her young fans to register to vote, and make a difference in the November 2020 election.

katy perry aka queen of constantly raising the bar for quarintine performances pic.twitter.com/PxcsErrx3F — jack 🌼 fan account (@istan_katyperry) June 19, 2020

The pregnant star stunned in a dress inspired by the American flag, keeping her blonde bob in curls and adding a matching red lipstick. She accessorized with a star tiara as she delivered incredible renditions of all three songs, showing off her vocal range. While Katy didn’t make a speech, she stood in front of the powerful words, “vote for the change you want to see.” Her pianist and guitarist rocked black face masks with the word VOTE throughout the performance.

Prior to her performance, Katy said, “I’m excited to be a part of this kickoff to Democracy Summer 2020 with so many amazing talents, activists and speakers. The young people of America are speaking loud and clear on the streets and online, and come November, it will be more important than ever to fight for justice and equality, and against systemic racism, with our ballots.” Amen!

#DemocracySummer2020 was hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning, featuring Chuck D of Public Enemy and Eve as anchors for the virtual special. Along with Katy, there were an insane number of celebrities involved with songs and speeches. Their aim? To help the aforementioned voting rights organizations register and mobilize 200,000 new voters over the summer, leading up to the presidential general election on November 3.

As Katy said, it’s more important than ever to vote in the upcoming election. As protesters continue to take to the streets in all 50 states, marching against police brutality and for racial equality, getting to the polls (or mailbox) is the next, crucial step. Inspired to get out the vote after listening to Katy roar, but haven’t registered yet? There’s time to change that! Simply fill out the form, courtesy of our friends at Rock The Vote, below: