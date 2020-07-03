Katy Perry has a reputation for being super candid — but fans got more than they bargained for when she showed off her swollen belly button on her growing baby bump.

Is there any other pop star who would show off their swollen belly button as proudly as Katy Perry? The pregnant “Roar” songstress is due to give birth to her first daughter this summer, and took to Instagram on July 2 to give fans a very close view of her growing bump. “You guys wanna see something gross?” Katy said in her Instagram Story video, giving her 100 million followers an up close and personal look at her swollen navel. “It’s disgusting,” she whispered. Eek!

The 35-year-old, who captioned the clip “clickbait bisch”, looked absolutely radiant in a black and white button-down blouse. “Do you wanna see something gorgeous?” Katy asked in the following IG story, before panning up to her face. The singer showed off her sleek, platinum blonde tresses which were pinned back with two cute black and white hair clips. Her makeup look was flawless, featuring a light blush and long, dark lashes.

No other pregnant artist shows off her belly button that close like katy perry pic.twitter.com/yy1hqnmsM8 — lavinia 🎪 (@microwavenugget) July 2, 2020

The pregnant singer, who is expecting a child with with Orlando Bloom, recently opened up about how she recovered from being “broken” after a breakup with the actor, and poor album sales in 2017. “I lost my smile,” Katy told host Tom Power, while appearing on SiriusXM Canadian radio show “Q on CBC.” Katy admitted that she was left “wallowing” in her “own sadness” at the time. “I don’t know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted,” she remembered.

The American Idol judge went on to explain that witnessing her career take such a negative turn had a “seismic” impact on her, that “literally broke me in half.” At the time (in 2017), “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn’t get me high any more … The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed,” she recalled.