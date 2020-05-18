‘American Idol’ Judges Reveal Whether They Want To Return For Season 19 After Show Gets Renewed

Two days after ‘American Idol’ was renewed for a new season, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie weighed in about whether they think they’ll return for a fourth time as judges.

American Idol was renewed for a 19th season on May 15, but so far, the judges’ panel has not been confirmed. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been judging together for the last three seasons, and after the season 18 finale on May 17, they admitted that they’re hoping that will stay the same for season 19. “I hope we’re all going to be judging on the show,” Katy told HollywoodLife and other media outlets. “That would be fun to stay the same.” However, she pointed out that 2020 is a “year of unknown and uncertainty,” due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I think we kind of just have to go with the flow and be malleable like we were for the end of Idol,” she explained

Lionel also weighed in and admitted that he wouldn’t want to sit next to any other judges besides Luke and Katy at this point. “Being with Luke and Katy…I can’t imagine being with anyone else on this show,” he revealed. “It’s just been so fun, but at the same time, so productive. We’re actually scaring ourselves when it comes down to what we’re getting in terms of the artists. I’m enjoying the process. Bring on the next season. We’re ready!”

Luke added that his feelings are the “exact same” as Lionel’s, and it’s due to the fact that the trio has been on the panel together since Idol was first brought back in 2018. “We kind of had to revamp the vibe, and it takes a little time to rebuild that,” Luke said. “To go from year one to where we are now…it feels great. I know I certainly love where we’re at with this show. I love the product that we’re putting out. I sat here in Nashville, Tennessee and I watched my colleagues show up on time and make this happen.”

During the May 17 finale of American Idol, Katy, Luke and Lionel watched from their homes as Just Sam was crowned the winner of season 18. Arthur Gunn was named the runner-up. “I love how it played out,” Luke admitted, while Katy added, “I think Arthur and Sam are the underdogs and it’s really time for the underdogs and that’s what’s resonated with the American public. They have unique voices and unique dreams.”