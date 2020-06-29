Katy Perry Admits She Considered Suicide After 2017 Split From Orlando Bloom: I ‘Crashed’

Katy Perry is getting candid about a dark time when she contemplated taking her own life. Following her split from — current fiance and ‘baby daddy’ — Orlando Bloom in 2017, Katy revealed that she ‘wallowed’ in sadness and was ‘broken.’

Katy Perry recently opened up about a low point in her professional and personal life, which led to her considering suicide in 2017. In a candid, new interview, the pregnant singer, 35, explained how she recovered from being “broken” after a breakup with Orlando Bloom (now 43) and poor album sales in 2017.

“I lost my smile,” Katy told host Tom Power, while appearing on SiriusXM Canadian radio show “Q on CBC.” Katy admitted that she was left “wallowing” in her “own sadness” at the time. “I don’t know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted,” she remembered.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry at the Golden Globe Awards in 2016. (Photo credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock)

The American Idol judge went on to explain that witnessing her career take such a negative turn had a “seismic” impact on her, that “literally broke me in half.”

At the time (in 2017), “I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn’t get me high any more … The validation didn’t get me high, and so I just crashed,” she recalled. Katy later reconciled with the actor, who proposed in February of 2019. She is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl, due this summer.

During the interview, Katy revealed that the dark time in her life was “necessary brokenness.” She also said she believes gratitude saved her life.

“It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time,” she said. “Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn’t find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped but I found the ways to be grateful.”



Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the LA premiere of this new Amazon series, ‘Carnival Row’ on August 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Greg Deguire/January Images/Shutterstock)

Katy, who said she’s dealt with depression and anxiety for years, noted that her faith played a major role in her recovery. “Hope has always been an option for me … because of my relationship with God and something bigger than me,” she said, explaining, “If I’m the only one controlling my destiny of course it’s going to be, like, I am going to drive it into the ground.”

She continued, “My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that, you know, every person that’s been created has a purpose.”

Katy first revealed her pregnancy in the music video for the song “Never Wore White,” which dropped on March 4. She later verbally confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram Live video. The baby news came just over a year after Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Katy has said she’s scheduled to give birth sometime this summer.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.