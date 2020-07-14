Katy Perry Looks Ready To Pop While Showing Off Her Baby Bump In Strapless Swimsuit On The Beach 

Katy Perry was bumpin’ around at the beach in Malibu on July 12, as seen in new photos of the pregnant singer! She dressed her baby bump in a strapless, purple one-piece for her day in the sand and sun!

Katy Perry‘s baby bump was on full display, with the help of natural sunlight, while at the beach in Malibu! The pregnant singer, 35 — who’s expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom — was photographed going for a dip in the ocean with a friend on Sunday afternoon. Katy covered her growing belly in a strapless, purple swimsuit with a ruched center. She styled her bleach blonde tresses in an up do’.

Katy was pictured emerging from the ocean, as she made her way to shore in the new photos. The Grammy nominee stepped out in Malibu as her due date is quickly approaching. It’s unclear when she’s due to give birth, though Katy previously revealed that her baby girl is set to arrive sometime this summer.

Katy first revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her song “Never Wore White,” which released in early March. She later verbally confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram Live video. The baby news came just over a year after Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. This marks the second child for the Carnival Row actor, who is already dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn from his previous marriage with Miranda Kerr.

As for when Katy and Orlando will tie the knot? The actor, 43, recently revealed in March that they may have to put their dream nuptials on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. California, where the couple resides, is especially experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.

“Katy doesn’t want to postpone her wedding, but it’s something that is looking more and more likely by the day,” a source previously told HollywoodLife in March. “It’s unfortunate, but she’s taking it in stride,” the insider said, noting, “She’s told friends that they might just do something private at home and then have the big celebration in Japan when this all calms down.”