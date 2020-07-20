Katy Perry is loving her bump! The singer proudly revealed her bare baby bump while rocking a crop top in a new interview. Katy openly talked about how her whole body is ‘swollen’ as she gets closer to giving birth.

Katy Perry’s got the cutest baby bump! The 35-year-old showed off her bare baby bump while rocking a crop top that she had to show to the hosts of the Kyle & Jackie O Show during an interview. The singer admitted that she initially questioned whether or not she should be wearing a crop top while pregnant. “I was like, f**k it, I can still be fun and wear a crop top!” she screamed while revealing her bare baby bump again.

Katy is in the final trimester of her pregnancy, and she said she’s “grateful” for how her body has changed. “I have so much respect for women and, obviously, going through this process you just get a whole new viewpoint,” Katy continued. “But everything is swollen. I mean, my hands are swollen. My feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

The “Smile” singer has been making sure to get some vitamin D as she awaits her little girl’s arrival. Katy hit the Malibu beach on July 12 in a magenta swimsuit and showed off her growing baby belly. She was seen taking a dip in the ocean with a friend.

Katy also took some time to go shopping in Santa Barbara on July 16. The mom-to-be rocked a striped sundress for the outing. Katy made sure to stay safe while out and about with protective face gear.

Katy has been staying busy throughout her pregnancy. She released her new song “Smile” on July 10. She’s already filmed a music video for it as well while pregnant. For the video, Katy is dressed up as an adorable clown. The singer also dropped the single “Daisies” in May 2020.

The singer is expecting her first child with her longtime love Orlando Bloom, 43. During her interview on the Kyle & Jackie O Show, Katy gushed that he’s a “great guy.” Katy also discussed the rumor about Jennifer Aniston, 51, possibly being her baby’s godmother. “We have no idea where it came from,” Katy said about godmother speculation.