Katy Perry Pictured For The 1st Time Since Giving Birth To Baby Daisy While Shopping In Santa Barbara

Katy Perry was seen grabbing some drinks and picking up some things will shopping in Santa Barbara on Sept. 12, just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Daisy Dove Bloom.

Katy Perry, 35, got in a little retail therapy after becoming a mom for the first time and she looked great! The singer, who gave birth to daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, last month was spotted shopping in Santa Barbara, CA on Sept. 12 but kept things low key with her head down as she walked by cameras with bags and drinks in hand. She was wearing a long and loose green dress with pink accents on it, a visor to keep out the sun, a light blue face mask, and green slip-on sandals with white stripes. Check out the pics of Katy HERE!

It’s not clear what exactly Katy was purchasing but we can almost guarantee it’s some goodies for her new baby girl, who she shares with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43. The “Firework” crooner looked as comfortable as could be as she walked alongside people and tried not to drawn too much attention to herself. Her blonde hair peeked through her hat but other than that, she could have been unrecognizable.

Staying low-key is understandable for Katy since all eyes have been on her and Orlando ever since the arrival of their bundle of joy. The songstress and actor announced the happy news via UNICEF’s Instagram account and shared an adorable black and white photo that showed their hands holding their new daughter’s tiny hand. The proud mama even had a little daisy on her nail!

On Aug. 27, Katy took to Twitter to joke about how she was also released her new son “What Makes a Woman” in the same week as giving birth. “delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile,” she wrote.

Katy’s role as a parent may be new but she’s most likely already a natural because of her experience with kids, according to one source. “In addition to spending a lot of time with Orlando’s son, Flynn, [9], since they began dating, she’s also been quarantined with her sister and brother, and her nieces and nephews,” a source close to Katy told HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. “Her sister, Angela [Hudson] has a 6 and 3-year-old and her brother, David [Hudson], also stayed with them for a while with his 13-month-old baby.”