How Katy Perry Is Managing First Time Motherhood With Help From Her Sister

Katy Perry has a solid support system in her family. The singer’s sister, brother and fiance, Orlando Bloom have been by her side every step of the way, HollywoodLife has learned. Go inside Katy’s first days as a new mom!

Katy Perry is a natural when it comes to motherhood. And, that’s due in part to the “Smile” singer, 35, being surrounded by youngsters during quarantine. “In addition to spending a lot of time with Orlando [Bloom]’s son, Flynn, [9], since they began dating, she’s also been quarantined with her sister and brother, and her nieces and nephews,” a source close to Katy told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “Her sister, Angela [Hudson] has a 6 and 3-year-old and her brother, David [Hudson], also stayed with them for a while with his 13-month-old baby.”

Katy — who welcomed daughter Daisy Dove with fiance Orlando Bloom at the end of August — has adjusted well to her new-mom duties. “Since having Daisy, she’s had so much support around her, which has made all the difference in the world,” the source said. “Not only has Orlando been there for her, of course, but her sister has been amazing and shared a ton of advice with Katy.”

Katy and Orlando confirmed the birth of their first child with a joint statement on social media on August 27. The couple partnered with charity UNICEF — with whom they’re Goodwill Ambassadors — to announce the exciting news. “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando wrote, confirming Daisy Dove’s name. The black and white photo showed the couple holding their daughter’s tiny hand. Katy first revealed her pregnancy in March in the music video for her song, “Never Wore White.”

While Katy and Orlando are basking in baby bliss, they’re also looking forward to their wedding day. However, it’s unclear when they’ll tie the knot due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orlando revealed in March. Katy later clarified in July that she would not be marrying Orlando in 2020, only because of the difficulties of planning a wedding during a global health crisis. Katy and Orlando’s wedding was initially set to take place in Japan at the end of 2019 — following his Valentine’s Day proposal.

“Katy and Orlando decided it was best to postpone their wedding for the time being,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife at the end of July. “They are planning something really special and the timing didn’t work out at this moment in terms of the venue. They really want to make their wedding day incredible and they don’t want to rush the planning and possibly miss out on the little details.”