Katy Perry Proudly Shows Her Post Baby Body In Nursing Bra While Jokingly Prepping For VMAs Red Carpet

Leave it to Katy Perry to joke about attending the VMAs in her nursing bra! She put her post-baby body on display in a bare belly mirror selfie on August 30. Katy and Orlando Bloom announced the birth of her daughter, Daisy Dove on August 27.

Katy Perry‘s sense of humor is unmatched. The “Smile” singer, 35, showed off her post-baby body while joking about getting red carpet ready for the MTV VMAs on Sunday night. Katy — who welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom last week — posed in nothing but a nursing bra and underwear for a bathroom mirror selfie. She jokingly credited “exhaustion” as being responsible for her fresh face and messy ponytail.

For any new moms out there, Katy also tagged the brands who make her post baby body undergarments. Her nursing bra is courtesy of Medela U.S., which makes stylish breastfeeding pumps for new moms. Fridamom, a brand that specializes in postpartum preparation, designs her grey, high-waist underwear.

Katy and Orlando confirmed the birth of their first child with a joint statement on social media on August 27. Katy and Orlando partnered with charity UNICEF — with whom they’re Goodwill Ambassadors — to announce the exciting news.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” the couple said in the caption of the post, confirming they named their baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom. A black and white photo showed Katy and Orlando holding their baby girl’s tiny hand.

Katy’s last MTV VMAs appearance was at the 2017 ceremony, in which she hosted and performed. The singer was nominated for five Moon Person awards that year, one of which included “Best Pop Video” for her hit “Chained To The Rhythm.”

The new mom is a certified boss. Katy welcomed her first child and released her sixth studio album, Smile, in the same week. She even tweeted about the amazing feat writing, “Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama.” And, we couldn’t agree more! 