Gigi Hadid Shows Off Diamond ‘Mama’ Necklace 1.5 Weeks After Giving Birth To Her Baby Girl

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid has been a mama for just over one week and, as if it weren’t official enough, she now has the necklace to prove it! Check out the gorgeous Jacquie Achie necklace the model recently wore!

Gigi Hadid has been enjoying motherhood for just over one week, after welcoming her baby girl with partner Zayn Malik, 27, and sharing the news on September 23. As the stunning model, 25, continues to delight in the beautiful gifts, well wishes, and congratulations from friends and loved ones, she recently received a gorgeous token of motherhood from a Los Angeles-based designer! On Wednesday, September 30, Gigi showed her Instagram followers the gorgeous necklace designed by Jacquie Aiche.

MAMA 🥺💖 Gigi Via IG Story

In the Instagram Story clip, Gigi zoomed in on her new necklace — a gold-wrapped, diamond set nameplate that read “mama.” The newly-minted mom was positively over the moon to receive the sweet token, writing on her Instagram Story, “OMG! [Jacquie Aiche]! I love you. Thank you.” It’s the latest gift that Gigi was given since welcoming her baby girl.

Along with the new necklace, Gigi previously received a blanket from her BFF Taylor Swift! Gigi took to her Instagram Story, once again, to show off the sweet gift that her daughter was already enjoying. “Auntie @taylor_swift made this !!,” Gigi wrote the caption over a pink blanket. She also noted that renowned designer, Donatella Versace, sent along a little onesie for the sweet bundle of joy to wear.

Over the last nearly two weeks, Gigi has completely fallen head over heels for her sweet little girl, whose name is still unknown. Upon announcing the birth of her and Zayn’s daughter, Gigi took to Instagram and shared a stunning black and white photo of her hand holding her daughter’s. “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” she captioned the photo, which you can see above.

At the same time, Zayn took to his Twitter, posting a similar photo with the most endearing caption. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful…to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he said. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.” As the family continues to settle into their New York apartment, we cannot wait to see more of Gigi and Zayn’s bundle of joy in the time to come! 