Louis Tomlinson Sends Love To Fellow 1D Dad Zayn Malik After Welcoming Baby Girl With Gigi Hadid

Louis Tomlinson appears to have buried the hatchet following his years-long feud with Zayn Malik. The former One Direction singer liked Zayn’s IG post, announcing the birth of his daughter.

Former One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, 28, and Zayn Malik, 27, famously feuded for years. But it appears the pair have put their differences aside, with Louis ‘liking’ Zayn’s Instagram post announcing the birth of his daughter. The “Pillowtalk” singer, who departed the band in 2015, welcomed his first child with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 25, and fans couldn’t help but notice his former BFF showed the couple some love!

📲| Louis recently liked Zayn’s post on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/FmKdvvm86i — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) September 24, 2020

“Louis Liked Zayn’s post…My Zouis heart will never be same again,” one Twitter fan wrote, while another noted, “I can’t stop crying Louis liked Zayn post on ig! I want to know if he texted Zayn saying like congrats.” Other 1D fans also recalled the time Zayn ‘liked’ Louis’ 2016 post announcing the birth of his son Freddie Tomlinson. “remember when zayn liked a tweet about louis and freddie and now louis liked zayn’s post about him becoming a dad that’s so precious,” one Twitter user wrote.

It comes after years of public feuding between the pair, who were practically inseparable in the early 2010s. As fans of the band would recall, the drama between the duo is personal. When Louis’ mom Johannah Deakin passed away at the age of 43 in 2016, Zayn reached out and promised Louis he would attend his X Factor performance three days after his mother’s death — but he never showed up.

“[A]ll the boys had agreed to come to that performance and he didn’t show, so that really bugged me. … I’ve got goosebumps now. It was just seeing everyone there — Harry, Niall, and Liam—that was what I needed that night, that support. So on the other end of the spectrum, it kind of really showed,” he said on The Dan Wooton Interview. Most recently, Louis spoke to The Sun in early 2020, and revealed he hadn’t totally ruled out a relationship with Zayn in the future. “We’ve all got a lot on our plates and there might be a day where I wake up and think, ‘OK, I want to right that wrong’, but not yet,” he said.