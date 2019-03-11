Louis Tomlinson Reveals He Still Has Beef With Zayn Malik: He ‘Wasn’t There’ After My Mom’s Death

Louis Tomlinson opened up in a podcast about how he was ‘bugged’ that Zayn Malik didn’t come to his ‘X Factor’ performance following his mom’s death in 2016.

Just three days after Louis Tomlinson‘s mom passed away on Dec. 7, 2016 after a battle with leukemia, Louis took the stage on X Factor with Steve Aoki, 41, to debut their new song “Just Hold On,” but Zayn Malik, 26, was the only member of One Direction not in the audience supporting Louis. Recently, Louis told Dan Wootton on The Dan Wootton Interview that he’s still bothered by Zayn’s absence during that difficult time. “I had a couple of calls with him after I lost my mum,” Louis admitted on Dan’s Mar. 8 podcast. “All the boys had agreed to come to that performance, and he didn’t show so that really bugged me. It was just seeing everyone there — Harry [Styles], Niall [Horan] and Liam [Payne] –that was what I needed that night, that support. So, on the other end of the spectrum, it kind of really showed. So, I hope he’s all right.”

We reported earlier how Louis dropped a new track, “Two Of Us,” on Mar. 7, that’s a tribute to his late mom. He begins his latest hit, singing, “I will keep you, day and night, here until the day I die / I’ll be living one life for the two of us / I will be the best of me, always keep you next to me / I’ll be living one life for the two of us. ”

Meanwhile, Louis and Zayn’s feud seemingly reignited after Zayn released the song “Good Years,” which many fans believed was about Louis. Zayn sings, “The voices screaming loud as hell / We don’t care ’bout no one else / Nothing in the world could bring us down / Now we’re so high among the stars without a worry / And neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry. ‘Cause now the whole damn world will know / That we’re too numb and just too dumb to change the story / Neither one, one of us wants to say we’re sorry.” Louis was quick to clap back, tweeting, “Proper confused. What a hypocrite!”

However, the two former One Direction members previously made amends back in 2017. “We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through,” Louis revealed to Andy Cohen on Andy Cohen Live at the time. “So we’re mates again, I suppose. Like anything like that, it takes time. But it was nice that we had an opportunity to clear the air and be adults about it.”