Coco, Barbara Palvin, & More On The Red Carpet At Heidi Klum’s Epic 20th Annual Halloween Party

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka, Arrivals, Cathedral Restaurant at Moxy East Village Hotel, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2019
Ice-T, Coco Austin Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka, Arrivals, Cathedral Restaurant at Moxy East Village Hotel, New York, USA - 31 Oct 2019

One of the biggest events of the year is officially here – Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party! From tributes to Madonna to ‘Princess Mononoke,’ our favorite celebrities rocked amazing costumes for the 20th anniversary.

Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is always one of the most anticipated events of the year and the 2019 bash is extra special, since it’s the 20th anniversary! The party was held at Cathédrale in New York City on October 31 and sponsored by Svedka and Party City. Heidi, 46, was obviously the hostess with mostess as she arrived in her costume which made her completely unrecognizable as a cyborg alien! She gave everyone a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes of her transformation all day on Instagram, as she got ready for the party, live at the Amazon Prime bookstore in New York City. So it wasn’t a total surprise this year, but the final result was still epic. Her new husband Tom Kaulitz, 30, underwent a transformation of his own as he posed in a blood-soaked trailer wearing a smashed astronaut suit with Heidi!

Aside from Heidi, the DJ of the evening, Questlove, was in attendance wearing one of his usual one-piece costumes that he easily throws on. Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, were also guests at the party and looked amazing in their couples costume, which was San and Prince Ashitaka from Princess Mononoke. The lovers are big anime fans, since the duo dressed as Future Trunks from Dragon Ball Z (Dylan) and Gaara from Naruto (Barbara) last year! Another one of our favorite couples costumes came from none other than Ice T and Coco who never disappoint. Coco paid tribute to Madonna circa 1990 in a gold bodysuit with the iconic cone bra, while Ice T didn’t stray too far from the couple’s The Purge Election Year costumes from 2018. As always, the couple was super sexy!

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka always have some of the best costumes we’ve ever seen and this year was no different. While it was definitely a 180 from their Disney, The Haunted Mansion, costumes from last year’s shindig, it was still amazing.

Mariah Carey, 49, made a very special appearance and looked as glamorous as ever in her costume, while John Legend also showed up looking amazing. Meanwhile, other guests at the party included Victoria’s Secret models Elsa Hosk, Taylor Hill, Valentina Sampaio, as well as Tyler Cameron, Jonathan Van Ness, and so many other celebrities which you can see when you click through the gallery above!