Kourtney Kardashian Slays As A Sexy Cowgirl For Kendall Jenner’s Halloween Birthday Bash

While attending her sister, Kendall Jenner’s, 24th birthday/Halloween party, Kourtney Kardashian looked super hot while dressed in a sexy cowgirl costume.

FINALLY — we get a look at Kourtney Kardashian’s 2019 Halloween costume! The reality star partied the night away at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween-themed birthday party on Oct. 31, and she looked amazing in her cowgirl get-up. Kourtney’s costume was complete with metallic, belted shorts, along with a tight pink jacket that had silver fringe all the way down the sleeves. She finished off her look with white cowboy boots and, of course, a fringed cowboy hat, which was also pink, like her shirt. OH, and there was a blonde wig, too!

Earlier in the night, Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian fam went to Kris Jenner‘s house for some Halloween fun with their kids. For that event, Kourtney dressed as The Vampira. She wore a skintight black dress, which was belted in her midsection to show off her thin waist. Her face was painted white, along with gothic, black eye makeup and lipstick. Kris went all-out for the family Halloween party, and filled her kitchen with candy and other goodies so the kids could ahve a holiday to remember. The Kardashians sure do love to do it big!

Meanwhile, Kendall’s birthday party was a star-studded affair, with everyone from her sisters, to Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, to Kacey Musgraves to Hailey Baldwin and plenty of more celebs in attendance. The model’s actual birthday isn’t until Nov. 3, but there’s no harm in celebrating early — especially for a double celebration with Halloween!

The KarJenner clan takes Halloween very seriously, with all the sisters dressing themselves (and their kids) up in epic costumes year after year. This year, we’ve already seen Kylie Jenner as a Playboy bunny, Ariel, Marilyn Monroe and superhero, while Kim Kardashian channeled Reese Witherspoon’s Legally Blonde character to perfection in her first look. We can’t wait to see what else they pull out!