Why Travis Scott Wanted To Give Kylie Jenner A ‘Special’ Mother’s Day Getaway

Travis Scott is making sure that Kylie Jenner has the best Mother’s Day imaginable. A source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the rapper, 31, planned the special Turks and Caicos getaway for the mother of his children, 24, because he will be heading back on tour again. “Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” the source said. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

The tropical location was no accident, according to the source, who told HL that his chosen spot is one of Kylie’s favorites. “Kylie loves Turks and Caicos,” the source added of their current vacation. “It is one of her favorite vacation spots ever. Travis did not hold back any stops when it came to making sure that this getaway was super meaningful and that she is going to have the best Mother’s Day ever. As far as an engagement, Kylie’s family has been pushing for this so hard and everyone can only hope that he proposes soon.”

Kylie posted sunset photos of the couple in a loving embrace on the beach to Instagram on May 5, lending authenticity to the possibility of an engagement — but so far, the rumors remain rumors. The vacation spot itself looks heavenly, with or without an engagement. “Happy girl,” Kylie wrote in another Instagram post on May 6, alongside a pic of the reality icon floating in jeweled waters on a surfboard.

Travis and Kylie have every reason for an exceptional Mother’s Day celebration this year — they welcomed their second child together, a son, on Feb. 2, and already share 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The getaway is likely a welcome reprieve for Kylie, who has been open about her postpartum struggles since giving birth to her second child. Kylie made waves earlier in May with an eye-catching bridal-themed ensemble at the Met Gala on May 2 — a beautiful tribute to her friend, the late designer Virgil Abloh, who died in November of 2021, and possibly a sign of things to come.

“Virgil and i were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on May 3, alongside a photo series of her all-white Met Gala gown. “To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me. i’m humbled to wear this dress and honor my talented beautiful friend. we felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever.”