Kylie Jenner Trolled By Fans For How She Cut Mother’s Day Cake & Her Response Is Epic

Kylie Jenner threw some shade at her fans who weren’t exactly impressed by her cake-cutting skills. The Lip Kit mogul took to her Instagram story to show off her Mother’s Day cake and her cutting technique to epic results!

Don’t mess with Kylie Jenner on Mother’s Day! The Lip Kit mogul, 22, took to her Instagram story on the holiday, May 10, to show off the lovely cake she received and was more than ready to dig into. While she was cutting the cake on her Instagram story, the mother-of-one received some critique for how she cut a slice of her own cake! Naturally, Kylie shrugged off the whole ordeal and trolled the haters back, by cutting a circle in the center of her cake. One fan noticed the epic clap back and shared the images on Twitter, which you can see below. “Fans were angry that Kylie Jenner cut her personal cake that way, in the first picture, so she cut it this way in the second picture. Which is better? Which is anyone’s business?” the fan captioned the images.

For fans who have watched Kylie grow over the years, there’s little chance that a scuffle like the one that took place over her Instagram story had any affect on the rest of her beautiful Mother’s Day. In fact, Kylie appeared to fully enjoy her Mother’s Day with her sweet little girl, two-year-old Stormi Webster. On May 10, Kylie shared the sweetest pics of Stormi making faces at the camera while Kylie took a selfie with her. The little tot looked like she was just out of the tub, with a towel wrapped around her hair. Kylie, overcome by love on the special day, captioned the images, “This little love of mine … what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas.”

But time with her daughter wasn’t the only way Kylie enjoyed Mother’s Day. Although Kylie and her former partner, Travis Scott, 28, are no longer romantically linked, that didn’t stop the rapper from treating Kylie like a queen on Mother’s Day! “Travis is still quarantined with Kylie and as always, he wanted to make sure he went out of his way to make Kylie feel special on Mother’s Day,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

Travis really went above and beyond for Kylie, putting together “a beautiful candlelit dinner for him, Kylie, and Stormi because he knows that’s really all she would have wanted to do regardless of the quarantine right now. Travis had plenty of flowers scattered everywhere and candles lit all around. He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows it’s been challenging for Kylie at times with missing her family so he made sure it was a special evening.”

The Astroworld creator and Kylie have been quarantining together in Kylie’s new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion, which she purchased at the end of April. Since their October 2019 split, Kylie and Travis have made co-parenting Stormi their number one priority. Between Kylie’s endearing birthday message to Travis and glimpses into their lives post-breakup, the two are clearly making it work on Mother’s Day and any given day.