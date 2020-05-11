How Travis Scott Made Kylie Jenner ‘Feel Special’ With Romantic Candlelit Dinner On Mother’s Day

Travis Scott ‘went out of his way’ to treat Kylie Jenner, the mother of his two-year-old daughter Stormi, to a memorable Mother’s Day full of special surprises despite spending it in quarantine.

Travis Scott, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 22, may no longer be romantically together but that isn’t the rapper from appreciating the mother of his two-year-old daughter Stormi! The Astroworld creator pulled out all the stops this Mother’s Day on May 10, when he treated his ex-girlfriend to a special dinner with a beautiful and loving surrounding while they spent time in quarantine together. “Travis is still quarantined with Kylie and as always, he wanted to make sure he went out of his way to make Kylie feel special on Mother’s Day,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Travis kept it very simple with a beautiful candlelit dinner for him, Kylie, and Stormi because he knows that’s really all she would have wanted to do regardless of the quarantine right now. Travis had plenty of flowers scattered everywhere and candles lit all around. He wanted to make sure it was a memorable occasion because he knows it’s been challenging for Kylie at times with missing her family so he made sure it was a special evening.”

Kylie and Travis, who split up in Oct. 2019, have been staying in at her impressive Holmby Hills mansion during the COVID-19 pandemic and their friendship for the sake of their tot has been stronger than ever. “Travis and Kylie are getting along so well, one of the silver linings of this quarantine is how much time they are getting to spend together,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Travis has been going above and beyond to be there for her and Stormi. He put so much thought into Mother’s Day for her this year it actually made her cry. The sweetest thing of all is that he got Stromi to help him, she was daddy’s little helper the whole day and she was so happy. Nothing makes Kylie happier than seeing Stormi happy so Travis really hit it out of the park.”

Kylie’s happiness on Mother’s Day was no secret either. The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share adorable pics of Stormi along with a caption that proved she was feeling grateful for being a mom. “this little love of mine .. what a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas …,” she wrote in the caption.