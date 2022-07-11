Khloe Kardashian Dances In A Black String Bikini While Aboard A Yacht: New Sexy Video

Khloe Kardashian, 38, looked like she was having the time of her life, in her latest video. The Kardashians star was relaxing on a yacht while wearing a black bikini and stretching out while laying on her back out in the sun. She also wore sunglasses and busted some moves to Michael McDonald‘s song “I Keep Forgettin'” as a blue sky and blue clear water could be seen behind her.

“Fun fact: I love Michael McDonald 🎶I Keep Forgettin’🎶,” she wrote in the caption. It didn’t take long for her fans to compliment the sexy post with their comments. “Beautiful times a trillion,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “you look amazing!” Khloe’s incredible figure and gorgeous features led one fan to call her “the most beautiful woman in the world” and others agreed on her musical taste.

Khloe’s latest Instagram post comes just one day after she wowed again in a black bikini while hanging out with her sister Kim Kardashian during her tropical getaway in Turks & Caicos. The beauties posed for epic photos while standing in the water and the older sis also rocked a black bikini. Kim shared the snapshots to Instagram and captioned them with, “Khloe’s Bday Trip.”

Khloe’s birthday celebration wasn’t just with Kim. She also spent the time with her daughter True, 4, brother Rob Kardashian, and niece Dream Kardashian, 5. She shared a video of them hopping aboard sister Kylie Jenner‘s private pink jet to get on their way to their location of choice. They looked relaxed and appeared to have a lot of fun as the girls laughed and played with the pink balloons on display.

Before she made headlines for welcoming in the age of 38, Khloe made headlines for reports that she’s dating again. The mother-of-one, who previously had an on and off relationship with True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, is reportedly getting back to looking for someone special and her family, including mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, couldn’t be more thrilled for her.

“Kim and Kourtney have always been Khloe’s biggest supporters and they have seen how much drama she’s gone through with nearly every relationship she’s been in. They’re tired of seeing her being treated poorly and want her to find someone who deserves all of the love she gives, because she deserves the world,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kris is very protective of Khloe and wants to make sure she’s finds someone that treats her, and True, with complete respect.”