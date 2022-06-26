Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tiny Barbie Pink Bikini As She Declares She ‘Loves’ It: Watch

Khloe Kardashian, 37, looked amazing in her latest set of social media videos. The Kardashians star rocked a pink bikini from her clothing line, Good American, while standing by two lit-up mirrors and filming herself with her phone, in the new post. She had her hair pulled back and showed off long nails as she confidently flaunted her incredible figure.

The beauty revealed the clips were throwbacks, in the caption, and although she couldn’t remember when they were taken, she was a big fan of the look. “I have no idea how long ago I took these but I love this @goodamerican pink bikini!!!” she exclaimed. Her fans were quick to praise the look and compliment her gorgeous features in the comments section.

Before Khloe shared her most recent bikini video clips, she shared a workout video that got a lot of attention as well. In it, she wore a neon pink Bo+Tee workout set that accentuated her figure and included a sports bra and high rise leggings. Her hair was pulled back into a high sleek bun, and she smoothed her hand over it, in the boomerang style clip.

When Khloe’s not making headlines for her looks, she’s doing so for her thoughts. The mother-of-one recently addressed the accusations that an emergency family meeting shown on a recent episode of The Kardashians was staged. Fans noticed that the meeting was supposed to take place around Nov., when Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal led to him fathering another child, but from the looks of Kourtney Kardashian‘s outfit and nails, it more likely took place at the end of Jan. Khloe didn’t confirm or deny the accusations, but instead, revealed that there are edits done to the series, including retakes, when something doesn’t go right in the original moment of filming.

“It could be super minor, but I’m really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff,” she said on Hot Ones, after being asked about the claims. “I can tell when some audio has been put in, if they need to, like, reshoot audio, or if, like, a phone call is faked. And not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out.”