Khloe Kardashian Reacts To ‘Kardashians’ Editing Fails After Family’s Accused Of Faking Finale Scene

Khloe Kardashian sounds off about the accusations that her family faked a scene following Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

By:
June 23, 2022 8:40PM EDT
Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY Mandatory Credit: Photo by Action Press/Shutterstock (12886785h) In this handout photo provided by Hulu, The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians Held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in Hollywood Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout photo provided by Hulu/The Walt Disney Company, Kim Kardashian wearing a custom Thierry Mugler latex dress that was designed exclusively by Thierry before he passed away arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' held at Goya Studios on April 7, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Goya Studios, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Apr 2022
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 37, did not hold back when she was asked about the accusations that her famous family had faked a key scene in the season finale of The Kardashians. On Thursday, June 23, the reality star and founder of Good American Jeans spoke out about the scandal, and about editing fails in general, when she appeared as a guest on Hot Ones, which is a widely popular YouTube talk show hosted by Sean Evans. Although she did not call out her family specifically, she said that she “understands” why edits need to be made and some things need to be redone. “It could be super minor, but I’m really aware of those things and I tend to notice all that stuff,” Khloe said during the June 23 episode. 

The scene that came under fire was from the first part of the season finale of The Kardashians, which aired on June 16. The specific scene was said to take place one day after Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian, 41, discovered court documents that claimed that Khloe’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, was the father of a child being born by an alleged mistress, Maralee Nichols, 31, whom he had an affair with in March 2021. As fans know, Tristan was, in fact, found to be the biological father to Maralee’s son, who was born in December 2021. In the scene, Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 43, along with their mother Kris Jenner, 66, held an emergency family meeting to discuss the situation. 

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian looked stunning on the red carpet for the ‘Hulu For Your Consideration’ event, which was held on Wednesday, June 15, at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California. (Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock)

However, after the episode aired, fans were quick to point out that the scene must have been filmed much later, based on several factors, including Kourtney’s outfit in the episode. A Reddit user took to the platform and accused the family of fakery. They wrote in a post, “The family meeting was filmed January 31st based on Kourtney’s outfit, [but] Khloé found out at the end of November/beginning of December when the documents leaked and she did attend Christmas with the fam. So the meeting was staged.” Another social media user stated that, while Kourtney could have easily worn the same outfit twice, the fact that she was wearing chrome nail polish was a sure-tell sign that the entire thing was staged!

Khloe said during Hot Ones that she is keenly aware when changes have been made during the editing process, as she has done reality TV for a very long time. “I can tell when some audio has been put in, if they need to, like, reshoot audio, or if, like, a phone call is faked,” she added. “And not that those things didn’t happen, but sometimes they didn’t catch the audio or sometimes the mics go out.”

More From Our Partners

ad