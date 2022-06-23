Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Figure In Neon Pink Crop Top & Leggings For Workout

If there’s one look Khloe Kardashian loves it is without a doubt a workout set and her latest one may just be our favorite. The 37-year-old put her toned figure on display when she posted a video to her Instagram story rocking a neon pink Bo+Tee workout set.

Khloe rocked a scoop-neck, racerback sports bra with a pair of matching super high-rise leggings, putting her tiny waist and six-pack abs on full display. In the quick boomerang, she had her blonde hair slicked back into a sleek high bun while she smoothed her hand over her hair.

Khloe has been loving this brand of workout clothes and just recently she hit the Stairmaster at the gym when she wore a pair of fuchsia high-waisted leggings with a matching color-blocked pink sports bra.

Khloe posted a mirror selfie while posing on the treadmill with the caption, “Rise and shine.” In the photo, Khloe had her long blond hair down in waves while wearing a light pink sports bra lined with a hot pink elastic band. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted leggings and neon pink sneakers.

Aside from these pink looks, she hit an early workout session wearing a powder blue Bo+Tee Circuit sports bra and matching, high-waisted Superset leggings. She styled her pants with chunky, high white socks and white APL sneakers. She posted the video to her Instagram stories with the time stamp of 5:55 AM. In the second video, she showed off that she was working out on the Stairmaster.